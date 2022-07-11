ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you the winner of the $5.9K TAKE 5 Lottery ticket sold on Staten Island?

By Giavanni Alves
 2 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Did you check your TAKE 5 ticket yesterday? If not, you should check it now. The New York Lottery announced on Monday that multiple top-prize winning tickets for the July 10 TAKE 5 midday drawing – each worth $5,887 – were sold on Staten Island and in...

www.silive.com

Related
norwoodnews.org

The New York Lottery Announces Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx

The New York Lottery announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the July 5 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $37,871.50, was purchased at Fordham Lucky 7, located at 152 East 188th Street, #154 in The Bronx. The lottery previously announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for July 13, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Carmen Salazar, a loving, dedicated, artistic, and faithful matriarch, passed away peacefully on July 10. She was a talented dental technician, working for several firms and even operating her own lab for a time. She worked as an instructor at New York University for the craft before retirement, and because of the love NYU had for her, she continued to work with them even in retirement. She was a talented artist, creating costumes for the Travis 4th of July Parade, and even restored the statues at her parish when they needed the care. She was a deeply faithful woman, going to Mass each Sunday with her husband of 56 years. She was a loving wife, dedicated mother of three, adored grandmother of seven, and devoted great-grandmother of two. She is united in death with her father and grandson.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC foreclosures are once again on the rise, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Less than six months since the January expiration of the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Act of 2020 -- which suspended eviction and foreclosure proceedings to give renters and homeowners the opportunity to submit a pandemic-related hardship declaration -- foreclosures are once again on the rise in NYC, and Staten Island’s numbers are among the city’s highest, according to a recent report.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staten Island#Take 5#Television#The New York Lottery#Shufna Discount Inc#5309 Church Ave#New Yorkers
norwoodnews.org

North Riverdale: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 6327 Broadway

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 6327 Broadway, a seven-story residential building in the North Riverdale section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects, and developed by the Stagg Group, the structure yields 90 residential units and 79 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect, NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD)’s online portal, are 27 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
NY1

The roots and history of Jerome Avenue in the Bronx

A long time ago, in a borough not so far away, I lived on 1055 Jerome Avenue near East 165th Street in the Bronx, a long fly ball away from the old Yankee Stadium. I only lived there for about 18 months before moving to my father's native Staten Island, but my mother did all of her growing up at just blocks away on 1115 Jerome Avenue, attending nearby Taft High School.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

