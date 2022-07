***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne has “Floated the Keg”! In common speak this means the keg is empty or the party is over. For those of you who are following City Council meeting you realized we are “Tapped” out of even our Bar and Grill licenses at this point. That’s right, no potential growth in this sector. I have heard of two businesses in the last two weeks that wanted to expand in Cheyenne and we have to tell them no.

