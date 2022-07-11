ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolland, CT

Hearing set for Tuesday on Tolland fire engine purchase

By Matthew Verrilli / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago

TOLLAND — The Town Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall to discuss bonds to finance several projects, including a new fire engine.

The projects, which total $1,197,366, include $750,000 for a new fire rescue truck; $191,878 for renovations of walkway at the Cross Farms Recreation Center, allowing it to be compliant with the American Disabilities Act; $140,000 for the resurfacing of the Tolland Middle School track; and $115,488 for the purchase of a lawnmower.

The town is considering using American Rescue Plan Act funds to help cover the $750,000 for the fire truck, which would alleviate the need for a majority of the bonding.

