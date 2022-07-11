ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Fire Department puts out overnight fire at vacant motel on South Hosmer Street

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

Firefighters in Tacoma were called to two residential fires Sunday night and early Monday morning, one at a vacant motel on South Hosmer Street and another at an apartment building in the city’s North End.

Neither of the fires resulted in injuries, Tacoma Fire Department said on Twitter. The cause of both incidents is being investigated.

Crews were called to extinguish the motel fire in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street about 12:47 a.m., according to assistant chief Alex Wilsie.

Wilsie said the fire started in a storage closet on the second floor of the building and spread to two units. He said the building is vacant and undergoing renovation, but it’s unclear if anyone was inside when crews arrived. On Twitter, the department said crews searched other units to make sure.

Crews had the fire knocked down about 1:18 a.m. It’s unclear how much damage the blaze caused.

The North End apartment fire was reported earlier in the night Sunday in the 400 block of North G Street. Crews saw smoke coming from the building, according to a TFD tweet from 10:36 p.m.

Wilsie said the fire started in a kitchen on the first floor, and that crews quickly put it out. He said the fire caused some smoke damage on the second floor.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

