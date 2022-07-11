ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The following statement was released Monday from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group. "We're pleased to welcome former Secretary of State...

9NEWS

RainDance National brings unique golf experience to Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. — RainDance National Golf Course in Windsor is something you have never seen before. Course designer and former PGA Tour golfer Fred Funk said he never imagined creating anything like this. There’s a farming town charm of Northern Colorado’s history sprinkled throughout the land. It’s the second...
WINDSOR, CO
panhandlepost.com

Matthew Scott Baldwin (1989 - 2022)

Matthew Scott Baldwin, 32, passed away unexpectedly July 4, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. He was born November 16, 1989 in Sidney, NE to Melvin and Ann (Pankowski) Baldwin. He is survived by his parents, Melvin and Ann, his son, Samuel, his sisters and brother, Kelsey (Nathan) Rasmussen of Alliance, Taylor Baldwin of Denver and Jacob Baldwin of Alliance. He is also survived by his grandparents, Rod Baldwin and Edna Baldwin of Kimball, his nieces, Brylee, Jamisyn and Karsyn Rasmussen, his aunts, Kim Miller, Toni Pankowski, Becky(Cody)Cyr, Sonia Baldwin, Tonia Copeland, his uncles, Doug (Cathie) Pankowsi, John (Donelle) Pankowski,and numerous cousins. His grandparents, Irene and Joe Pankowski preceded him in death.
ALLIANCE, NE
hummusapien.com

We Moved to Denver!

Ahhhh we did it! We got here July 2nd after a family trip to Hilton Head and are head over heels in love with our new city. I'm so excited to finally share the journey with you!. I spilled the beans on Instagram in May that we'd sold our house...
303magazine.com

The Best Places To Get Your Golf on in Denver This Summer

Looking for a new hobby? Want to find new ways to be frustrated? Look no further. Whether you are just starting out, have been playing for decades or you are just looking for some fun, here are some of our favorite golf courses in the Denver area. It is important...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado is losing more people with lower incomes

DENVER (KDVR) — Early data suggests Colorado is losing lower- and middle-income people at faster rates than they’re moving in. Moving data from HireAHelper in the spring said more people were moving out of the state than during 2021. Additional data from other moving companies confirms that Colorado’s growth has stalled.
COLORADO STATE
fairviewlending.com

A “reckoning” is due. Atlanta overvalued by 58%, Denver by 39%

“A reckoning is due. Home prices and rents can’t separate as significantly as they have from their long-term fundamental trends without major issues arising in the marketplace,” said Ken Johnson, an economist at Florida Atlantic University, in an analysis. “Few markets, if any, will escape unscathed.” Will real estate values plummet as the study predicts? How accurate is the model with their predictions?
ATLANTA, GA
