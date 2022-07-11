ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josef Martínez has had enough of this awful Atlanta United team

By Seth Vertelney
 2 days ago
The dam finally broke for Josef Martínez on Saturday, as the Atlanta United striker unloaded on his teammates and the club’s front office after a humbling 3-0 home defeat to Austin FC.

In front of 67,500 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta capitulated against the second-year franchise. The Five Stripes were not only tactically and technically inferior but also simply out-competed in the team’s worst ever home loss.

The defeat dropped Atlanta to 11th in the Eastern Conference, with the team compiling a 2W-7L-4D record since mid-April.

After the game Martínez did not mince words when speaking to reporters, saying that he has seen his team stagnate.

“This happened months ago so it’s not a surprise for us,” Martínez said. “We played like this months ago.

“We play because we have to play, but in the training some people don’t have that energy. Some people don’t know what they have to do, or they don’t recognize or appreciate the jersey and what we’ve been doing for a long time, and probably that’s the biggest problem.”

The striker made a damning indictment of his club’s front office and the players they have signed in recent seasons, charging that some of his teammates have been signed for “business” reasons and not because they have a desire to play for the Five Stripes.

“If you don’t come here for 100 percent, probably you don’t have to choose to play at this club. That’s the message for everyone. If you want to bring guys here, it’s because they want to play here and it’s not because of business, and that’s been happening for a long time,” Martínez added.

Martínez, one of the greatest strikers in MLS history with 94 goals in 119 regular-season games, said on more than one occasion that he could be leaving Atlanta United at the end of this season, or after next season when his contract expires.

“I still have one year [on my contract],” the 29-year-old said. “I enjoy every day because I have to say ‘thank you God’ bringing me back to the field [from injury].

“I try to do my best. Sometimes I can play good, sometimes not. Sometimes I can score, sometimes not. I put my whole body on the f–––g field and this is not discussed. But, you know, it’s soccer, it’s life. Probably this team needs more different players and we think about it.”

