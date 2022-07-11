Olympian Kim Glass Nearly Blinded After Being Attacked With A Metal Pipe

Photo : Instagram/Getty Images

Olympian Kim Glass was attacked by a homeless man in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The retired volleyball star, who won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, took to Instagram on Sunday (July 10), to share details of her attack, which occurred the day prior.

In a series of videos posted to Instagram Story, Glass explained that while saying goodbye to a friend, after leaving a restaurant in Downtown LA, she noticed a man on the street with something in his hand.

"He just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes," she shared. "And, as I turned to go tell my friend, 'I think something's, like, wrong with him and I think he's going to hit a car,' before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like pipe, hit me right here."

“It happened so fast. He literally flung it from the street," Glass added. “It kinda took me down and out." Thankfully, bystanders jumped into action and “got [the man who threw the pipe] and held him down until the cops came.”

As Glass detailed her horrific experience, she showed her right eye which is completely shut, blackened, and stitched up. “I do have multiple fractures,” she said of her injuries, which she said she initially feared would leave her blind in that eye. In addition to her injured right eye, Glass also has a large gash on her nose.

Despite her injuries, the athlete said doctors don't expect her vision to be permanently affected by the incident.

