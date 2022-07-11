ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Olympian Kim Glass Nearly Blinded After Being Attacked With A Metal Pipe

By BIN Staff
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilsZG_0gbf05Vw00
Photo : Instagram/Getty Images

Olympian Kim Glass was attacked by a homeless man in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The retired volleyball star, who won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, took to Instagram on Sunday (July 10), to share details of her attack, which occurred the day prior.

In a series of videos posted to Instagram Story, Glass explained that while saying goodbye to a friend, after leaving a restaurant in Downtown LA, she noticed a man on the street with something in his hand.

"He just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes," she shared. "And, as I turned to go tell my friend, 'I think something's, like, wrong with him and I think he's going to hit a car,' before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like pipe, hit me right here."

“It happened so fast. He literally flung it from the street," Glass added. “It kinda took me down and out." Thankfully, bystanders jumped into action and “got [the man who threw the pipe] and held him down until the cops came.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCXpp_0gbf05Vw00
Photo : Instagram @itskimglass

As Glass detailed her horrific experience, she showed her right eye which is completely shut, blackened, and stitched up. “I do have multiple fractures,” she said of her injuries, which she said she initially feared would leave her blind in that eye. In addition to her injured right eye, Glass also has a large gash on her nose.

Despite her injuries, the athlete said doctors don't expect her vision to be permanently affected by the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NG9Az_0gbf05Vw00
Photo : Instagram @itskimglass

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 170

Swish23
2d ago

She will heal.. that was the devil tryna take over his soul with hate.. sorry you were victim to this, I know you did not deserve this at all ❤️‍🩹

Reply
24
Eric Ockey
2d ago

SoCal,LA,Hollywood,The Bay Area it’s all as bad as any 3rd world country. Thanks to Gavin Newsom. Democrats just have a way of messing everything up!

Reply(27)
50
Pammy
1d ago

I'm glad she had bystanders to help and not stand there with their phone to video. I hope she makes a full recovery.

Reply
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Olympic volleyball silver medalist Kim Glass injured in attack in Los Angeles

Women's volleyball player Kim Glass won a silver medal for Team USA at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but is in the headlines on Monday for a much different reason. According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Glass took to Instagram to announce that she was the victim of a horrific attack on Friday in downtown Los Angeles. Per the stories, 51-year-old Semeon Tesfamariam threw what was believed to be a metal pipe or bolt that struck Glass in the face. Her right eye was left completely closed, and she required stitches near her eyebrow.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Glass
Medical Daily

'Miracle' Baby Born With 4 Legs, 4 Arms; Now Has Religious Following

Born with an extra pair of legs and arms, a baby in India has been hailed as a "miracle of nature." Delivered over the weekend in Hardoi, north of India, pictures of the baby from The Independent showed what appears to be an extra pair of arms and legs attached to its stomach. Weighing 6.5 lbs, the baby was born at the Shahabad Community Health Center in Uttar Pradesh. Its gender was not revealed.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympian
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Instagram
Upworthy

Dave Bautista minces no words in loving tribute to his 'loud and proud' lesbian mom for Pride Month

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has a very special message for his mother, Donna Raye, and the rest of the LGBTQ+ community, this Pride Month. In a post shared to Instagram over the weekend, the star—who has appeared in several big Hollywood projects of the likes of "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Army of the Dead" and "Dune"—sported a rainbow-emblazoned blue T-shirt that read "Be You" across the chest. Captioning the photograph, the 53-year-old wrote: "I was always proud of who my mom was because she was always proud of who she was. In your face, f**k you if you don’t like it, unapologetically loud and proud. And her son paid attention. BE LOUD, BE PROUD, BE YOU."
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Gym Owner Caught On Video Making Racist Comment, 'This is Not a Mexican Hangout'

A gym owner was caught on video saying racist remarks about a vendor in his business, but he claims the whole thing was taken out of context. Akop “Jack” Torosian, owner of No Limit Super Gym in Los Angeles and Miami, had a grand re-opening over the weekend at his Hollywood location after some remodeling ... things started to get heated when he allegedly found out someone was selling juice in the gym without his permission.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy