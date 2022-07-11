ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Lowell Police issue community alert after bear seen running along sidewalk, scaling fence

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fLztc_0gbezjTW00

LOWELL – Police issued a community alert in Lowell after a bear was spotted running along a sidewalk over the weekend.

Lowell Police said a bear was seen in the area of Wentworth Ave.

A resident also recorded video of a bear running down the sidewalk along Lawrence Street and jumping a fence. It is not clear if it is the same bear.

Police said residents should temporarily remove bird feeders and secure their trash until the bear leaves the area. In addition, people are asked not to approach the bear, and to go inside their home if they see it.

"I would be scared, petrified," said Maria Meneses. "My grandchildren play outside all the time. I don't have them today but I usually babysit them."

The animal control officer in nearby Tewksbury also issued a warning recently after a black bear was seen in the area of Deering Drive.

"It's unbelievable to see a bear around here," said David Pitts. "Maybe they'll catch them, not hurt them, not give any harm to them, we'll see."

Pitts said in his 30 years in Tewksbury, has seen lots of deer, coyotes, and turkeys -- but no bears.

The National Park Service said if you find yourself close to a bear, don't try to run away from it, don't scream or make loud noises, and stay calm.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

