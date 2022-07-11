Chargers' Powder Blue Uniforms Ranked Best in the NFL

The Chargers' powder blue uniforms have been a staple of the franchise for decades. While it's a simple uniform combo, the clean look has been held to high regard dating back to the team's days in San Diego and followed suite in Los Angeles.

USA Today released its ranking of each team's home uniform combo, and the Chargers crack the list in the top spot.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers' powder blue edged out the classic black and yellow Steelers uniforms. Here's a look at which team's ranked inside the top 10.

Top 10

Chargers Steelers Colts Browns Dolphins Lions Packers Bills 49ers Raiders

