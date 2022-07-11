Chargers' Powder Blue Uniforms Ranked Best in the NFL
The Chargers' powder blue uniforms have been a staple of the franchise for decades. While it's a simple uniform combo, the clean look has been held to high regard dating back to the team's days in San Diego and followed suite in Los Angeles.
USA Today released its ranking of each team's home uniform combo, and the Chargers crack the list in the top spot.
The Chargers' powder blue edged out the classic black and yellow Steelers uniforms. Here's a look at which team's ranked inside the top 10.
Top 10
- Chargers
- Steelers
- Colts
- Browns
- Dolphins
- Lions
- Packers
- Bills
- 49ers
- Raiders
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.
