Evanston, IL

Northwestern’s president-elect steps down to battle cancer

By AP News
wtmj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern University’s president-elect is stepping down from the post after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. The school in Evanston, Illinois,...

wtmj.com

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, Northwestern University revealed Monday. She had been slated to take over as president of the Evanston, Illinois, university, but will no longer be able to do so, the university’s statement continued.
