Gary Lineker led the praise for Chelsea after their £50m coup to land Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who become the first addition of the Todd Boehly era. Sterling has penned a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week as he returns to London to link up with Thomas Tuchel's side. Sterling has now flown out to Los Angeles to join the rest of the squad for pre-season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO