First, the impending closure of Fool’s Errand. Now this one is down for the count: Palomino (2491 S. Superior St., Bay View). Since the pandemic, restaurants have been getting hit from all sides. You’ve undoubtedly heard about the staffing issues in the food & bev industry. Val Lucks, co-owner of Palomino’s parent company Pie Inc., says that is precisely what is to blame in this case.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO