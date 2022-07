The path we’ve taken towards conference expansion and realignment has been a winding one. We started in the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. The latest stop has taken the Big Ten out west for additions of USC and UCLA. Although there are vague ideas of where it goes from here, no one knows where it travels next. Paul Finebaum’s map keeps the next stop on this path for the SEC and Big Ten going through the ACC.

