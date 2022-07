CULPEPER (WINA) – Culpeper High School’s choir teacher has been arrested after being alleged to have used communications systems to solicit a teen boy. 47-year old Craig Alexander Smith was appointed as choir teacher for CCPS in 2022, and was currently working in the summer school program. He was also director of the Blue Ridge Choral for five years, and a worship leader at Culpeper Baptist Church.

