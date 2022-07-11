ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA works with Athens’ Sparrows Nest in serving community

By LAUREN MINNICK
Red and Black
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nonprofit located on Prince Avenue, The Sparrow’s Nest has been serving the Athens-Clarke community for over 20 years by assisting the underserved community and those that struggle below the poverty level. The Sparrow’s Nest provides social services, legal assistance, food programs, shower and laundry services, a clothing...

www.redandblack.com

Comments / 1

Related
Red and Black

UGA database creates directory to reduce food insecurity in Athens

Throughout the Athens community, one of the greatest challenges food insecure populations have faced has not been a lack of food distribution centers themselves, but rather a lack of available resources listing what services are provided. To address this issue, the University of Georgia launched a database that functions as...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Moving sustainably: Local thrift stores around Athens

Summer is slowing down, and students, staff and new residents of the Athens area are moving in. Finding unique furniture, gently used decor and stylish clothes in local thrift stores is a great way to make the transition back to Athens. The Red & Black compiled a list of local...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Recruiting Recap: Georgia Gets Two ‘24 Commits and Flipped Four-Star LB

July is one of the most crucial months in recruiting for every school across the nation, especially for the Georgia Bulldogs. Tight end coach Todd Hartley has been putting in work the past couple of years when recruiting the nation's top tight ends. Over the years, he has brought in players like Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Oscar Delp. Now coach Hartley has gained a commitment from the No. 1 ranked tight end and the No.27 overall player in the class of 2024, according to 247 sports.
MOULTRIE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
County
Clarke County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
City
Athens, GA
Clarke County, GA
Society
WGAU

New Chief Medical Officer for Piedmont Athens Regional

There is a new Chief Medical Officer for Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, a replacement for Dr. Robert Sinyard: the job goes to Dr. Geoffrey Marx, a 20-year medical veteran who is a founding faculty member of the Piedmont Athens Regional Graduate Medical Education Internal Medicine residency program. From PARMC...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

One coach passes away, another is honored

A memorial service Nicole Conwell is set for 6 o’clock Wednesday evening in the gym at Monroe Area High School: Conwell, 39 years old, was born in Athens and grew up in Walton County. She had been, since 2019, the head coach of the softball team at Monroe Area High.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
bookriot.com

The Correlation Between Sundown Towns and Book Bans: Forsyth County, GA

Disclaimer: due to the topic of this article, there will be some mentions of racial violence and a brief mention of sexual assault. There has been a massive uptick in book banning in this last year, starting in July 2021. Now, this trend has been going on for a while, in clear view if you’ve been paying attention. But recently? It’s gone from a few instances here and there, queer books being quietly removed from school shelves, to city governments firing librarians for not pulling queer books from their shelves, parents demanding schools not use books with the barest hint of anything resembling CRT in teaching, even private companies like Barnes & Noble getting pressured to not sell certain books. All in the name of “protecting children.” But there’s another trend, one that is clear if you’re paying attention and far too obvious once you realize it: a lot of these towns pushing book bans are historically linked to being sundown towns. Especially in Forsyth County, Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
AL.com

New Athens Publix to open Wednesday

The newest location of Publix in Athens is set to open tomorrow. According to the grocery chain, the store, located at the new Midtown Centre, 165 U.S. 31 N., will open at 7 a.m. It’s the second Publix location for Athens, joining the store on U.S. 72 East. The...
ATHENS, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Scott
11Alive

Could Georgia's iconic Guidestones make a comeback?

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — Now that the Georgia landmark is gone, there is some talk about rebuilding. Days after someone destroyed the Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County, people are wondering if the monument will stand tall again. 11Alive reached out to the Elberton Granite Association, which supplies granite to...
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Jeane Argo dies at 92

Jeane Argo has died: the widow of the late Athens state Rep Bob Argo was the mother of Marty Kemp and the mother-in-law of Governor Brian Kemp. Jeane Argo was 92 years old. The family confirmed her death with a statement on Twitter. “Today, we lost a cherished member of...
ATHENS, GA
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Incredible Natural Wonder in Georgia: Tallulah Gorge State Park

Tallulah Gorge State Park is a natural wonder in Georgie that families will really enjoy. With gorgeous hiking, waterfalls, swimming holes, and more, the park is full of the stuff that amazing and memorable day trips are made of, so get packing. Kristina tells us all about how to enjoy this beautiful Georgia State Park, what to expect, and even where to grab something to eat.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#The Nest#Charity#Christian#The Red Black#University#Terry College Of Business
Monroe Local News

City of Winder, Ga. is hiring

The City of Winder has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note. These job postings were found on the City of Winder career website. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled. Building...
GOLF
accesswdun.com

Humane Society of Northeast Georgia to kick off two events Monday

The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia is kicking off two events on Monday: the Food Bowl Fund PLUS fundraiser and the BISSELL Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters campaign. The Food Bowl Fund PLUS fundraiser, which runs from July 11 through July 17, helps the humane society raise funds to feed all of its rescues for the next year, as well as provide care for its rescues.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Savannah Conley performs at Nowhere Bar

Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
atlantaagentmagazine.com

D.R. Horton to begin work on 335-home MPC in Braselton

Work is set to start on the 335-home Liberty Crossing master-planned community in Braselton following the purchase of a 146-acre site by national homebuilder D.R. Horton. The development will be completed in three phases, with the first phase of work set to begin this summer and house construction to begin in fall 2023.
BRASELTON, GA
AccessAtlanta

One tank trips: The ultimate guide to 10 Georgia nature centers

It’s always a great time to go outside and explore, no matter the weather or season. If you want to make it an afternoon trip or a full day trip, we’ve got you covered with 10 amazing nature centers not far from Atlanta. So hop in the car and go for a quick drive to start experiencing all of the beautiful nature and wildlife that the great state of Georgia has to offer.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

COVID-19 cases on the rise across five Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is seeing a rise in positive COVID tests this summer. The top five counties in Georgia with the most COVID cases: Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton Counties, also known as the metro Atlanta area. “I never had it. I avoided it somehow,” said Cathy...
wfxl.com

Georgia bookkeeper sentenced for stealing over $150,000 from employers

A Central Georgia resident who admitted to stealing $156,734.76 from three small businesses that employed her as a part-time bookkeeper was sentenced to two years in prison for her crime. 48-year-old Alicia Merritt, of Eatonton, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison to be followed by four years...
EATONTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy