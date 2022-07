The San Francisco Giants could be sellers at the trade deadline. Here are three fan favorites that should be traded at the trade deadline. The San Francisco Giants have fallen back to earth after their 107-55 season in 2021. Entering play on Tuesday, they were at 43-42 and in third place in the National League West. They are also two games back of the final NL Wild Card spot.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO