Police are looking for a man who is responsible for stealing a puppy worth $5,500. The Memphis police reached out to the public on Tuesday asking for help in finding a man they say went into a Memphis pet store on July 1 and requested a look at a Doberman Pincher puppy that was for sale in the store. When he was given the puppy, the accused thief then fled the store on Giacosa Place in the Wolfchase area with the puppy in his arms.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO