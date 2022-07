Gas prices remain high across the United States, and drivers feel the pain each time they fill up their cars as gas costs are taking a big bite out of people’s paychecks. But drivers in California have everyone else beat since the prices there are the highest in the country. The costs for gasoline are so high that some people are thinking about quitting their jobs to find something with a shorter or no commute.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO