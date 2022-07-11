07_11_22 Bob and Ryan Discuss New Elvis Movie and Orioles

American actor James Caan, best known for his role in “The Godfather,” died on July 6, 2022 at the age of 82. He had a net worth of roughly $20 million, according to multiple sources including Celebrity Net Worth. Find: How Rich Are Tom Hanks, Renée Zellweger and...
David Caruso’s Horatio Caine was the face of CSI: Miami. In fact, his character was the only one to appear in all 232 episodes of the show. CSI: Miami ran from 2002-2012. In that decade, Horatio Caine became famous for his one-liners to open episodes. Here’s a link to a YouTube compilation of his most clever one-liners.
Tom Hanks has some contrasting thoughts on Elvis manager Colonel Tom Parker after playing him in the upcoming film. Hanks is unrecognizable in the Baz Luhrmann-directed flick. Hidden underneath a padded suit and a prosthetic nose, some might feel that Hanks struggled to identify with the Colonel. However, the Saving Private Ryan actor sees Colonel Parker as multifaceted.
There’s been a rumor circulating for years now that New York Yankees player Derek Jeter used to give out gift baskets to women he had one-night stands with. (Lest you think they were filled with good stuff like four giant apples and a bag of Moose Munch, the real rumor was that they contained items like signed baseball memorabilia. Bo-ring!)
After being out of action for a week and a half, Oakland A's starting pitcher Frankie Montas appears ready to return to the mound. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Oakland's ace will make his next start this weekend. Montas left his last start on July 3 and was later...
Comments / 0