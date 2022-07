EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The East Greenbush Police Department warned the public Thursday that the “Felony Lane Gang” might be operating in the area again. The notorious group of criminals is known to steal items like purses or wallets from unlocked cars, and at times will even break windows if those types of items are in plain sight.

