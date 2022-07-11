Is The Asking Price For Kevin Durant Too High?

At 33, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is still among the NBA's elite players.

The question is this: Is he worth the price tag the Nets are expecting when they trade him? Last week Durant requested a trade and the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns were among his most favorable landing spots.

The Nets are putting a hefty value sticker on Durant, a future Hall of Famer. ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently said on `Get Up' teams are struggling with what the Nets are asking in return.

"We have a pretty gigantic gulf between what the Nets’ value of Kevin Durant is and what the market is willing to pay,” Windhorst said. “Again, this requires some nuance and I know that this potentially will be taken out of that context. Kevin Durant is obviously a very valuable player. Nobody doubts that this guy is still in his prime years as an MVP level candidate, who can completely swing a team from pretender to contender with his presence."

Windhorst said the differences on value is why it could take a while for Durant to find a destination.

“However, the market does not want to pay a super premium price for him because if you trade away all of these top assets on your team to get him, he becomes less valuable to you," Windhorst said. "And that gulf is why we’re in a stalemate right now and could have one for a while.”

