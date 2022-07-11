ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Conference Realignment: 2 Scenarios Where Big 12 is Involved

By Timm Hamm
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKQ5K_0gbewcpi00

The Big 12 could soon be a major player in the conference chaos, but what would a potential realignment look like?

The Baylor Bears are just sitting back and watching the chaos, but could there soon be an additional shift in conference power that gets the Big 12 and Pac-12 more heavily involved?

Conference realignment has dominated the headlines in college sports as of late after USC and UCLA announced the intent to join the Big Ten.

The rest of the Pac-12 could soon be following suit, though the logistical issue of long travel due to geographical differences makes it hard to imagine other schools on the west coast going to a Big Ten conference that features east coast schools like Rutgers, Maryland, and Penn State. Traveling to schools in the Midwest like Nebraska, Northwestern, Iowa, Ohio State, and others wouldn’t be a monumental task, but Pac-12 schools consistently having to jump into different time zones with every road game isn’t ideal.

Nonetheless, it’s a scenario that could very well take place in the coming seasons.

With that potential looming, the Big 12 could look to add some of the remaining schools from the Pac-12 in order to stay afloat. The acquisitions of Houston, UCF, BYU, and Cincinnati aren’t bad for on-field competitive purposes, but the Big 12 potentially snagging some Pac-12 schools in the event of a conference-realignment frenzy is a realistic plan of action.

Sports Illustrated’s MountaineersNow.com revealed its take on how the Big 12 could stay afloat. By merging with the remaining Pac-12 schools, the Big 12 would become a 20-team super conference.

Here are the suggested teams that could join the Bears in the Big 12 in this potential scenario:

The 20 members: Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia.

An additional, though slightly less ideal route, would be to sit back and see how things play out in the ACC. Recent reports that we later refuted, stated that multiple teams in the ACC could be looking to jump ship as well.

This is far from being certain , though it’s definitely a scenario that makes sense given all the recent chaos.

The second plan proposed by MountaineersNow.com features an 18-team conference that would make travel easier for Big 12 schools like West Virginia but would leave Tech and BYU in a tough geographical pinch.

The 18 members: Baylor, Boston College, BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Pitt, Syracuse, TCU, Texas Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

It’s an interesting scenario to consider, though the only thing that remains certain as of now is UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten. But once other teams officially announce intent to leave, regardless of conference, expect the Big 12 to throw its hat in the ring.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts future SEC, Big Ten expansion, hints at ACC involvement

The path we’ve taken towards conference expansion and realignment has been a winding one. We started in the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. The latest stop has taken the Big Ten out west for additions of USC and UCLA. Although there are vague ideas of where it goes from here, no one knows where it travels next. Paul Finebaum’s map keeps the next stop on this path for the SEC and Big Ten going through the ACC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Herschel Walker Video

Another day, another viral video from Herschel Walker's campaign. The former NFL star turned political candidate is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia. Walker has gained some major supporters, though he's made some questionable remarks during his campaign. That's putting it lightly... "Since we don't control the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Lakers champion to make comeback with rival team?

Two years after winning an NBA title with them, a former Los Angeles Laker could be landing elsewhere in the division. Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported Saturday that veteran guard Quinn Cook is working out with the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas with hopes of making an NBA comeback.
NBA
The Spun

Longtime Michigan Football Coach Died On Monday Morning

Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller died Monday morning at the age of 81. Michigan confirmed Moeller's passing and expressed condolences to his wife, Ann, and their four children. Moeller spent 23 years with the Wolverines following a brief stint as an assistant at Miami (Ohio). Initially hired as Michigan's...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Conference#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Usc#Ucf#Byu#Sports Illustrated
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State 'Blackout' News

A "blackout" is coming to Ohio Stadium this fall. The Buckeyes announced on Monday that their September game against Wisconsin will be a "blackout" at The Horseshoe. Ohio State fans have mixed reactions to the news. Fans have taken to social media to weigh in. "Sounds like the cowardly Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Former Head Coach

The NFL world is mourning the death of a former Detroit Lions head coach on Monday. Gary Moeller, who is best known for leading the Michigan football program, died on Monday morning. The former Wolverines and Lions head coach was 81 years old. Moeller, an Ohio native, coached Michigan from...
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Conference realignment: 'Nothing major' expected to occur soon between Big 12, Pac-12, per report

As the conference realignment wheel continues to spin in college sports, the Big 12 Conference is seeing its stock grow bigger as a landing spot for schools looking for more sturdy structure. With the Pac-12’s future in question, a few of its member schools are rumored to be involved with the Big 12 in potential talks. The Dallas Morning News confirmed a CBS report that league has met with some of those Pac-12 schools, but reports it does not expect moves soon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Facebook
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
247Sports

Conference realignment: SMU has 'had conversations' with Big 12, ACC and Pac-12, per report

With USC and UCLA announcing they would be moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten in the near future, conference realignment is in full swing once again. One team looking to be in the mix this go-round is SMU, currently part of the American Athletic Conference. While the Mustangs are not a team getting much attention, they feel good about where they stand in realignment talks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Recruiting News

Michigan is coming off a Big Ten championship season, which featured a College Football Playoff berth, but the Wolverines have had some disappointing misses this offseason. Most notably, five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who was offered by Michigan after the seventh grade, recently committed to Oregon instead. "Dante Moore had just...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
562
Followers
216
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy