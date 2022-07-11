ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek King stays with Blackhawks as assistant coach

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Derek King is staying with the Chicago Blackhawks as an assistant coach on Luke Richardson’s staff.

King finished last season as Chicago’s interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Nov. 6. He was in the mix for the full-time job, but Richardson was hired last month.

King, 55, went 27-33-10 with the Blackhawks, drawing praise from general manager Kyle Davidson for his work during a challenging period for the rebuilding franchise. The former NHL forward coached the team’s AHL affiliate in Rockford before taking on the interim role.

Kevin Dean also was hired as an assistant on Monday. Dean, 53, was an assistant with the Boston Bruins for the previous five seasons. Dean was an NHL defenseman for seven seasons, finishing his playing career with 96 games with the Blackhawks.

Goaltending coach Jimmy Waite and video coach Matt Meacham also are returning to Chicago’s staff.

“It’s great to have this experienced staff with me behind the bench,” Richardson said in a release. “Derek has made an impact here on this organization and I’m thrilled to have someone like him on our staff. Kevin’s mind for the game and defensive focus will be an asset for us. It’s great to have the cornerstone of this coaching group finalized and we will continue to add a few pieces.”

markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS PLACE PAIR OF FORMER FIRST ROUND PICKS ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Chicago Blackhawks have placed forwards Brett Connolly and Henrik Borgstrom on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The buyout for each player will cost the Blackhawks over the next two seasons. For Brett Connolly, the Blackhawks will have $1,166,667 go against the cap in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. As for Henrik Borgstrom, his buyout will cost the Blackhawks $83,334 in 2022-23 and $183.334 in 2023-24.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Scotty Bowman moves on from job as Blackhawks adviser

Scotty Bowman has left the Chicago Blackhawks after what the Hall of Famer said was a difficult year. Bowman announced Tuesday he no longer works for the organization as of July 1, saying he decided it was time to move on after 14 years as the Blackhawks’ senior hockey operations adviser. Bowman’s son Stan stepped down as general manager in October after an independent investigation into the team’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations in 2010 revealed he knew about the situation. “It was a pretty uncomfortable year because of Stan’s thing, getting let go, and I stayed on for the year and tried to keep going as much as I could, which I think I did,” Bowman told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “It’s been a good ride. I mean, you don’t get the chance to work with your son all the time. Naturally you have your differences of opinion, but I got to know the personnel on the team, and it was a good ride to be able to see this team develop and everything else.”
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis linked to veteran Jose Quintana

As the St. Louis Cardinals search for starting pitcher and bullpen upgrades, they have been linked to Pirates veteran Jose Quintana. As president of baseball operations John Mozeliak recently revealed, the plan is for the St. Louis Cardinals to prioritize pitching upgrades. And while they may be unlikely for top starters Frankie Montas, Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo, they will have plenty of options to consider.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Andrew Shaw creates video for Keith's retirement

Andrew Shaw showed his support for his old teammate Duncan Keith and his announcement to retire from professional hockey in a video posted by the Chicago Blackhawks. "I just want to thank you for everything you've done for me," Shaw said. "And I want to congratulate you on an amazing career buddy."
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Avalanche re-sign defenseman Manson to $18M, 4-year deal

The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche have re-signed defenseman Josh Manson to an $18 million, four-year contract. The team announced the deal Wednesday before Manson could hit free agency. Acquiring Manson at the trade deadline was one of several moves that helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001. The 2023 second-round draft pick and defense prospect Drew Helleson was a small price to pay for the big defender who provided some toughness for the high-scoring, skilled Avalanche. Manson, who turns 31 before opening night, dished out several big hits during the Avalanche’s championship run that culminated with beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the final. He had eight points in 20 games.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Name Anders Sorensen Head Coach of Rockford IceHogs

One day after the Chicago Blackhawks finalized their 2022-23 coaching staff, their AHL affiliate named a permanent bench boss. The Rockford IceHogs will stick with Anders Sorensen as their head coach. Derek King, the IceHogs’ head coach entering last season, jumped up from Rockford to run the Blackhawks’ bench after...
ROCKFORD, IL
NHL

BLOG: Duncan Keith Thanks Chicago in His Goodbye to Hockey

All the highlights from the former Blackhawk defenseman's retirement press conference. Earlier today, Blackhawk great Duncan Keith announced his retirement after 17 years in the NHL, all but one of which he spent in Chicago. With his 8-year-old son Colton by his side, Keith spoke about the end of his...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Ilya Samsonov, Strome, Kubalik among RFAs to not get qualifying offers

The Washington Capitals could be plotting a significant overhaul to their goalie situation this offseason. Just a couple of days after trading Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils, the Capitals decided on Monday to not extend a qualifying offer to restricted free agent goalie Ilya Samsonov before the deadline to do so, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednessday.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Global game: NBA's Summer League has international influence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tim Cone is the Phil Jackson of coaching basketball in the Philippines. He’s the Gregg Popovich. He’s the Bill Belichick. Technically, those comparisons sell Cone a bit short. Jackson, Popovich and Belichick — a trio that’s among the greatest coaches in recent decades across pro sports — have combined for 22 championships as head coaches in their leagues. Cone has 24. Yet for the last couple of weeks, Cone was an assistant coach for the first time in his life. He was on the Miami Heat staff during NBA Summer League, looking for new ideas, new things to teach, different ways to think about the game. “It’s just been eye-popping for me,” Cone said. “Honestly, the whole reason I’m here is to bring things back, introduce them to our league. Because you know, anything that’s good, it’s copied. So I’m going to bring things back, do some things over there that’s new, other coaches will pick it up and hopefully that’ll elevate all of us in our league and elevate the level of basketball.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks’ defense. And following a season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he’s in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league’s top defenseman.
NHL
NBC Sports

All-Stars Rodón, Martinez, Cooper in; Hader, Harper out

NEW YORK — San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodon, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez and Miami first baseman Garrett Cooper were added for the All-Star Game. They replaced Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper and Houston’s Yordan Alvarez, who are hurt, and Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, who is skipping the July 19 game at Dodger Stadium because of family responsibilities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

