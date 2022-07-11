Nine suspected child predators arrested
COPPERAS COVE, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Criminal Investigation Division, with the assistance from the Copperas Cove Police Department, conducted a prostitution operation last week – which targeted individuals seeking to exploit and victimize minors online – as well as to identify and apprehend individuals suspected of using websites to solicit sexual acts from minors.
As a result of this operation, nine suspected child predators were arrested. The following individuals listed were arrested and are charged with Solicitation of Prostitution of a Person Younger than 18 Years of Age. All pictures are courtesy of the Copperas Cove Police Department:
53-year-old Allen Ward Maycroft, of Killeen, was arrested on Thursday and has a $25,000 bond.
27-year-old Andre Mikael Kpazahi, of Killeen, was arrested on Thursday and also has two charges of Abandon Endanger Child with Intent to Return. He has a $55,000 bond.
24-year-old Sterling Ray Alford, of Gatesville, was arrested on Friday and has a $25,000 bond.
51-year-old Joseph Brian O’Rourke, of Killeen, was arrested on Friday and has a $25,000 bond.
38-year-old Hermenegildo Prado-Perez, of Killeen, was arrested on Friday and has a $25,000 bond.
20-year-old Jayden Christopher Pullom, of Conyers, Georgia, was arrested on Friday and has a $25,000 bond.
24-year-old Darshan Jitendrabhai Patel, of Killeen, was arrested on Friday and has a $25,000 bond.
36-year-old Quincy Dandre Harris, of Killeen, was arrested on Friday, and has another charge of Unlawful Carrying of Weapon. He has a $29,000 bond.
42-year-old Benjamin Joseph Zupancic, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested on Friday and has a $25,000 bond.
