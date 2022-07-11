ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum talks tour, new music

By Paul Milliken
fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - "You know, we didn’t even plan on being a band. We just started to do this as an experiment – or for fun – and it took off. And we’ve just been trying to catch up to it ever since." That’s how Emmy-nominated...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

7 Clues About Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Album

Get ready, because Beyoncé is making her return on July 29. In June, she reemerged on social media and announced the impending arrival of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, which will mark her first solo release since 2016’s Lemonade. While that album addressed the highs and lows of her marriage and family, it seems the new project will usher in a new sound that’ll get people out of their seats (and onto the dance floor).
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dexter, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
USA TODAY

John Mayer's band Dead & Company cancels show after singer's father suffers medical emergency

John Mayer canceled a concert in New York with his rock band Dead & Company after his 94-year-old father suffered a medical emergency on Wednesday. Mayer didn’t go into detail about the cause of the health scare, but wrote on an Instagram Story posted Wednesday that his father Richard Mayer was "transported to the ER where he received much-needed and great care," a representative for Mayer confirmed to USA TODAY.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael C. Hall
The Atlantic

Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ Belongs to Everyone

In June 1984, at New York’s Quadrasonic Sound studios, Leonard Cohen laid down a song he’d spent years writing. “Hallelujah” would eventually join the pantheon of contemporary popular music; at the time, though, the Canadian singer-songwriter may as well have dropped it off the end of a pier. That’s because it was included on Various Positions, Cohen’s seventh studio album for Columbia, which the head of the music division, Walter Yetnikoff, chose not to release in the U.S. “Leonard, we know you’re great,” he said. “But we don’t know if you’re any good.” Or as cartoonish execs say in the movies: I don’t hear a single.
MUSIC
Fox News

Meet the American who invented the electric guitar and inspired rock 'n' roll

Incendiary sound waves, shooting like fireworks off the strings of an electric guitar, have defined pop music around the world for nearly 70 years. Credit Adolph Rickenbacker (1887-1976), a Swiss-born entrepreneur, for this wonder. He invented the electric guitar in California alongside partner George Beauchamp in the midst of the Great Depression of the 1930s.
ROCK MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Alan Parsons, ‘From the New World': Album Review

An Alan Parsons album is a project by any name, regardless of how the veteran British artist and studio technician chooses to brand it. From the New World is Parson's sixth solo release, apart from his 46-year catalog with the Alan Parsons Project. It feels more intimate and reflective, but it has many of the same hallmarks, sonically in spots and with its corps of instrumental and vocal contributors. Parsons, meanwhile, spearheads everything as composer, producer and visionary, conducting and arranging all of the elements into a pristine but still organic-sounding 11-song set that would have worked as easily as the follow-up to 1977's I, Robot as it does in 2022.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess#Butterflies#Intersect#The Butterfly Museum#Masquerade#Katz Boh
Vibe

Future Visits Little Havana In “Holy Ghost” Music Video

Future recently unveiled the visual for his new single, “Holy Ghost.” Directed by Jeff, the clip finds the A-T-L native roaming a location in the Cuban enclave, partaking in a game of dominoes with the locals while his female companion saunters around the premises. “When I switch my...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Beth Orton Shares Video for New Song “Forever Young”: Watch

After sharing the remarkable title song from her new album Weather Alive, Beth Orton is back with the music video for a new single titled “Forever Young.” The nearly six-minute track features Dustin O’Halloran on synthesizer, backing vocals from Grey McMurray, and frequent Orton collaborator Ali Friend on double bass. Check out the Stephen Ellcock and Jonathan Reid-Edwards–directed video below.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame curator indicted over conspiracy to sell $1 million worth of stolen handwritten Eagles notes

The notes – handwritten by Eagles co-founder Don Henley – contain lyrics for Hotel California and Life in the Fast Lane. Three men – including a curator for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – have been indicted over allegedly possessing a selection of stolen notes containing lyrics and other material handwritten by Eagles co-founder Don Henley. The notes are estimated to be worth more than $1 million.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Nina West, Ashley Eckstein to Host Her Universe Fashion Show at Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. For the first time since 2019, the Her Universe Fashion Show is happening in-person at San Diego Comic-Con. On July 21, SDCC will host the 8th annual Her Universe Fashion Show, a competition featuring coture looks inspired by pop culture franchises. The show features 26 designers competing for the chance to design a collection with Her Universe for Hot Topic. This year’s show is hosted by founder Ashley Eckstein, best known as the voice of Asoka Tano in various “Star Wars” projects, as well as drag queen Nina West. The judging panel includes the winners...
SAN DIEGO, CA
loudersound.com

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame curator charged for allegedly attempting to sell stolen Hotel California lyrics

Three men, including a curator for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, have been charged with possessing handwritten lyrics stolen from Eagles' Don Henley. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame curator Craig Inciardi has been suspended from his position after being charged, along with two other men, of possessing handwritten lyrics and notes allegedly stolen from Eagles' co-founder Don Henley in the 1970s.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy