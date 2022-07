NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lena C. Stankus, 94, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Heritage Villas. She was born October 18, 1927, Niles, Ohio, the daughter of John and Filomena Santangelo. Lena was formerly of Niles and moved to Canton in 1989. She retired from Fusco Cleaners...

NILES, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO