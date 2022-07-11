ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laporte, MN

East Battle Lake jet ski crash injures Laporte woman

By News Staff
DL-Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST BATTLE LAKE — A Laporte woman was injured on East Battle Lake during a collision involving two jet skis on Saturday. On July 9 at 6:36 p.m., emergency...

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakesarearadio.net

Battle Lake Jet Ski Accident Sends Teenager to Hospital

BATTLE LAKE (KDLM) – A jet ski accident on Battle Lake sent a teenager to the hospital. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a jet ski accident involving two 18-year-olds from La Porte City, on East Battle Lake, Saturday shortly after 6:30 p.m.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
WJON

Woman Killed in Head On Crash in Morrison County

LITTLE FALLS -- A woman was killed in a head on crash west of Little Falls in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 27 just after noon on Tuesday. A seventy-nine-year-old woman from Eagle Bend died in the crash. Her name has not been...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

21-year-old visiting Minnesota severely injured in crash that killed her grandmother

A fundraiser has been launched to help a 21-year-old woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that killed her grandmother this past weekend. Tyler Haller, from Phoenix, Arizona, was visiting her family in Minnesota when the crash happened Saturday morning in Pequot Lakes. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth after she suffered multiple fractures in her pelvis and ankle, according to the Go Fund Me set up by a family friend.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Battle Lake, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Battle Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Laporte, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 2 gravely injured after crash in Pequot Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- One person is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, The crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. as a driver in a Chrysler Sebring was crossing Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The Sebring was struck broadside by a driver in a Dodge Caravan.The driver of the Sebring, 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud, died at the scene, the state patrol said. Her passenger, a 21-year-old from Arizona, was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.The Caravan's driver was hospitalized but is expected to recover. A 40-year-old passenger from North Dakota was also flown to Duluth with life-threatening injuries. Another passenger, a 63-year-old man from Cass Lake, was uninjured.
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
Bring Me The News

23-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash in northern Minnesota

A 23-year-old Waterville man is dead following a crash involving an off-road vehicle in northern Minnesota. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the yet-to-be identified 23-year-old was driving a 2021 Can-Am Maverick ATV on Lake Alice Road in rural Akeley when he lost control, went into the ditch and "struck a large oak tree and caught fire."
WATERVILLE, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Minnesota man dies in OHV crash Saturday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A 23-year-old is dead after an OHV crash near Leech Lake early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at 10:30 Saturday morning the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) crash near Shingobee Township. Authorities said the person who...
DULUTH, MN
valleynewslive.com

Shed, large bales go up in flames

NEAR MILTONA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A shed and several large bales are damaged following a fire in west-central Minnesota. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department says on Monday, July 11 around 10:30 a.m. it was called to the shed fire near Miltona. Authorities say a large shed storing...
MILTONA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Skis#Traffic Accident
DL-Online

New York Mills man seriously injured while burning a brush pile

A New York Mills man was seriously injured while attempting to burn a brush pile Sunday evening. Joshua Ard, 41, “sustained significant injuries” in the accident and was transported to Perham Health hospital by family members, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. He was later flown by helicopter to the Twin Cities for further treatment. A condition report was not available.
NEW YORK MILLS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

One Killed and Two Critically Injured in Crash Near Brainerd

Pequot Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly woman was the victim of a traffic crash that occurred Saturday morning in the Brainerd Lakes area. The State Patrol says 88-year-old Anita Haller of St. Cloud was killed when her car collided with a minivan when she attempted to cross Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes. The minivan was traveling north on Highway 371 when the crash occurred just before 9:30 AM.
BRAINERD, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: July 11, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
BECKER COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
DL-Online

Court news: 3 accused of chaining, beating, burning man in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Patrick Charles Bonga, 40, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first-degree assault, felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, felony first-degree aggravated robbery, and felony false imprisonment. According to court records, on June 7, at about 3:31 a.m., Detroit...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Woman Killed in Crash in Northern Minnesota

PEQUOT LAKES -- A St. Cloud woman was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 9:30 a.m. on Highway 371. Troopers say a van was going north on the highway approaching a county road intersection in Pequot...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man arrested for alleged assault at Minnesota Hotel

(Starbuck, MN) -- A man is accused of assaulting someone at a hotel in Starbuck. Police responded to the Lakes Area Inn Hotel around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning and found someone with severe injuries. The 41-year-old suspect had fled the hotel, but police received a report of a truck being stolen just outside of Starbuck.
STARBUCK, MN
WJON

Motorcyclist Killed in Long Prairie Crash

LONG PRAIRIE -- The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon. The incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 11 and County Road 93 in Long Prairie. The sheriff’s office says a pickup truck was going east...
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Suspect in Weapon Assault Arrested in Ottertail County

POPE COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) A man wanted for seriously assaulting another man with a weapon at a hotel in Starbuck, in west-central Minnesota Saturday night was arrested in Ottertail County. The suspect, 41-year-old, Justin Cardinal, of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, had fled the scene of the incident before police arrived. Pope...
POPE COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Planes, bear crawls on the beach and sailboat races

DETROIT LAKES — The 86th Northwest Water Carnival swung into action on Saturday, June 9 with exercise, planes and sailboats. The fun started with a Midsummer Bike Tour at the Pavilion. Riders were given the option of two routes, 15 or 30 miles. Becky McCaskey of Watkinsville, Ga., said...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Assault suspect arrested after leading police on chase through northwestern Minnesota

STARBUCK, Minn. -- An assault suspect is in custody Saturday after allegedly stealing two cars and leading authorities on a chase through multiple northwestern Minnesota counties.The Starbuck Police Department says officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of an assault with a weapon at the Lakes Area Inn Hotel. Officers found a victim at the hotel severely wounded, and a medical helicopter later brought him to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment. The suspect, a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man, fled before police arrived at the hotel. When searching for him throughout Starbuck, which is located about about 129 miles northwest of Minneapolis, authorities learned of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the suspect stole a truck with a boat trailer and drove northwest into Grant County, where he abandoned the vehicle in a cornfield before stealing another car in Elbow Lake. A witness saw this second car theft and followed the stolen vehicle north into Otter Tail County, where the suspect was apprehended. The suspect is currently in the Otter Tail County Jail pending several charges. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they've been formally charged. 
STARBUCK, MN
CBS Minnesota

15-year-old crashes car into northern Minnesota restaurant, 2 injured

DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy