If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Stylish, comfy, and Oprah-approved? We’re drooling too. No, we’re not messing around because one of the biggest sales amongst the thousands of products on sale during Amazon Prime Day is a beloved chic sandal from Vionic. If that brand sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because you’ve seen Vionic products on Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2016, 2017, and even 2018. So you just know she adores this company as much as we’re about to.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 MINUTES AGO