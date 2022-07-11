ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Listen: How PXG Uses Golf to Help Veterans Heal From Wounds Both Visible and Invisible

By Shannon Reece
Two members of PXG's Heroes Squad join the podcast to discuss how they found the game of golf after their service, and the perspective it helped provide during difficult times.

I'm excited to share a special episode I created in partnership with PXG and Morning Read to launch a new season of my podcast series . Have you ever thought of golf as more than just a game? Perhaps it's hard to consider the far-reaching benefits of golf when you feel as though the course just kicked your butt. Through my conversation with two members of our military and PXG's Heroes Squad, Corporal Chris Nowak and Corporal Chad Pfeifer, I discovered how PXG is helping veterans heal from visible and invisible wounds through golf. Here are the highlights from this episode:

  • [1:56] Introduction
  • [2:57] Cpl. Chad Pfeifer's story
  • [11:26] Cpl. Chris Nowak's story
  • [15:54] The learning process that has to take place for a veteran taking up golf
  • [24:02] How a veteran's mental toughness can be leveraged in golf to help them successfully navigate life
  • [30:07] How veterans and golfers alike are taught to maintain a positive outlook on the course
  • [33:11] The importance of perspective in golf
  • [35:00] How PXG is supporting veterans through their programs
    • getting veterans introduced to the game
    • making equipment affordable
    • building a community of veterans who look out for each other
  • [41:00] How you can learn more about PXG and their programs (links mentioned are provided below)
  • [44:25] Final thoughts from Chad and Chris

For more information about PXG and programs for veterans that are referenced in the show, see the links below.

https://www.pxg.com/
https://www.pxg.com/en-us/programs/pxg-for-heroes
https://www.instagram.com/pxg
https://www.facebook.com/PXG/
https://www.pgareach.org/

GOLF
