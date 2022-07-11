ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans training camp preview: D-Line among Tennessee's biggest strengths

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lvcZS_0gbethLy00

The Tennessee Titans’ defense improved greatly in 2021 from where it was in 2020, and the defensive line played a big part in that resurgence.

Both Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry had career years and combined for 17.5 of Tennessee’s 43 sacks, a total that ranked tied for ninth in the league. The pass-rush was just one part of the story upfront, though, as the Titans sported the No. 2 run defense in the NFL, also.

Tennessee once again managed to find a diamond in the rough in undrafted free agent signing Naquan Jones, who is the second good defensive lineman general manager Jon Robinson has found following a draft since 2020, with starting nose tackle Teair Tart being the other.

With all four of those players returning in 2022, there isn’t much room for the rest of the defensive linemen on the team to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

Let’s take a look at the players who are roster locks, on the bubble, and then we’ll talk about the competitions set to take place and share our prediction for how things will shake out on the 53-man roster.

Roster locks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4PDT_0gbethLy00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks: Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Naquan Jones

Simmons and Autry are coming off career years, while Tart and Jones have been great undrafted free agent signings from 2020 and 2021, respectively. These four will play the majority of snaps upfront in 2022.

On the bubble

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftzql_0gbethLy00
Syndication: The Tennessean

On the bubble: Larrell Murchison, DeMarcus Walker, Da’Shawn Hand, Jayden Peevy, Haskell Garrett, Kevin Strong, Sam Okuayinonu

Peevy, Garrett and Okuayinonu were signed as undrafted free agents after the 2022 NFL draft. Both Strong and Hand spent time on Tennessee’s practice squad last season, and Walker was signed in May. Murchison is one of the three remaining members of the 2020 draft class.

The starting competition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmiAS_0gbethLy00
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

As far as the starting group goes, there is one competition to keep an eye on, and that comes at nose tackle with Tart and Jones.

Tart was the starter in 2021 and is the favorite to own that role again, but Jones came on strong as the season progressed and began seeing regular snaps in Week 5, so he’s definitely a threat.

All that said, it’s very likely we’ll see this pair split snaps during the 2022 campaign no matter who wins out. Tart didn’t see more than 69 percent of snaps in any game last season, while Jones’ season-high was 63 percent.

The backup competition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TEyHU_0gbethLy00
AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Titans will carry five or six defensive linemen into the season. The team carried six into the 2020 campaign, but just five into 2021. The favorites for one or both of those spots are no doubt Murchison and Walker.

Murchison has been unable to work his way into a starting role and has been a disappointment overall over two seasons as a backup, with zero sacks and QB hits and just 13 combined tackles over 21 games.

After seeing regular snaps through the first 11 weeks, Murchison played six and three snaps in Weeks 12 and 14, respectively. He was then inactive for three of the last four games of the regular season due to injury and saw just 13 snaps in Week 18. He was a healthy scratch for the playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Walker has been a solid backup during his career and offers versatility as someone who can play with his hand in the dirt or standing up, although he has thrived more as a 3-4 defensive end.

Further helping Walker’s cause is the fact that he has the most experience of the roster bubble group with 49 games played (seven starts) over five seasons, and is the best pass-rusher.

If it comes down to one spot, Walker has the edge over Murchison thanks to his superior skill set, experience and versatility.

Of the longshots, Garrett, who we feel was good enough to be drafted, is the one we could see emerging to make the cut. If not, we fully expect him to land a practice squad spot, although he’ll have competition there with Okuayinonu, Peevy, Strong and Hand.

53-man prediction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyXf0_0gbethLy00
AP Photo/Terrance Williams

53-man prediction: Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Naquan Jones, DeMarcus Walker, Larrell Murchison

This is a change from our last 53-man roster prediction, which had Walker making the cut over Murchison. The 2020 fifth-round pick benefits from a change made at tight end in our preview of that position, as we went with three instead of four, opening up another roster spot.

Murchison barely makes the cut and is the last guy off the bench, but his days could be numbered, as he’ll be one of the first players the Titans consider parting ways with if they need another roster spot after the season starts.

Walker will serve as the primary backup to Simmons and Autry, while also serving as depth at outside linebacker. Tart or Jones will be sandwiched in between Simmons and Autry.

Whether the Titans keep five or six defensive linemen, this is a deep and talented position group that is one of Tennessee’s best going into 2022.

More training camp previews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKYtn_0gbethLy00
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

More stories from Titans Wire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHa5w_0gbethLy00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Who has the best roster heading into 2022?

We’re just a couple of weeks away from NFL training camps opening up across the league, as all 32 teams being their preparations for the 2022 season. There are the usual suspects among the early Super Bowl contenders, and a handful of promising teams that could surprise with a deep postseason run if a few bounces go their way throughout the year.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Next step for Deshaun Watson starts this week

The Cleveland Browns got closure and clarity with one quarterback last week and are hoping they are close to getting the same with another this week or next. Browns training camp starts in just over two weeks. Last week, the team moved Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers after months of speculation. Cleveland will pay a majority of the contract while Mayfield gave up money to make the deal happen.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL executives rank Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes as second-best QB in NFL

ESPN’s latest survey of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players places Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among the elite tier of quarterbacks in the NFL. Only back-to-back NFL MVP and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a higher ranking than Mahomes. Voters provided a list of their 10 best players at the QB position, with ESPN ranking candidates based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average, interviews and film analysis from ESPN’s Matt Bowen. This is the second consecutive year that Mahomes has been ranked as the No. 2 quarterback in the league.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Leonard Fournette ranks as one of the best high school prospects of all time

LSU has landed a lot of elite recruits in the past, but never a player quite like Leonard Fournette. The five-star running back played high school ball in the Tigers’ backyard at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, where he would become the No. 1 overall recruit and sign with LSU. He went on to become one of the best backs in program history, setting single-season school records for rushing yards and touchdowns while becoming the fourth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels five-star target hoping to visit Duke, Kentucky

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program only have a handful of offers out to prospects in the 2024 recruiting class as they continue to set their board here this Summer. One player that landed an offer from UNC is five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson. The Dallas, Texas native is ranked No. 3 overall in the 2024 class per the 247Sports recruiting rankings and is starting to see his recruitment pick up here in July. Johnson has a total of 16 offers and has Blue Blood programs like UNC, Duke, Kansas and Kentucky after him.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Previews#American Football#Teair Tart
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Derrick Henry tops ESPN's RB rankings for 2022

In a poll of coaches, players, scouts and executives, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was ranked as the No. 1 running back in the NFL going into 2022. The poll was done by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. It’s the second year in a row that Henry lands in the top spot. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor received the same amount of first-place votes as Henry but finished with a lower composite score.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says stopping Dolphins offense will be 'hell on wheels'

What general manager Chris Grier has done for the Miami Dolphins offense has been impressive when it comes to the skill positions. In the last two offseasons, he’s added Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and Cedrick Wilson Jr. as potential starters at wide receiver. This year alone, he’s brought in Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds and Sony Michel to a running back group that desperately needed an upgrade.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans who are on the roster bubble going into training camp

The Tennessee Titans will take their next step in figuring out the initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season when the team takes part in training camp later this month. Tennessee’s rookies will report to camp on July 23, and the veterans three days later on July 26. The Titans will then hold their first training camp practice on July 27.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking NFC East teams by their stable of running backs in 2022

Ranking the running back position is tricky. There is a big difference between the best rushing teams in the NFL and the best running backs. An offense’s ability to run has a lot to do with the quality of the back, but also the offensive line, the scheme they run, the opponents they face, and the ability of the defense to keep their team in the game so the opportunity to run stays available.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Jonathan Taylor is not ESPN's top running back

Following a historic campaign, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is considered by many to be the best running back in the NFL. However, we can’t count ESPN among those in that group. In their positional rankings, which are composed of a survey of coaches, executives and players, Taylor came in at No. 2 behind Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List announces Big Ten preseason power rankings

We’re officially 45 days away from the start of the college football season and Nebraska will be headed to Dublin, Ireland, to take on the Northwestern Wildcats. As the Big Ten season gets closer and closer, how does the 14-team league stack up against one another? A list containing the power rankings of the Big Ten’s football team has been released by FanNation and we are going to take a closer look. The Cornhuskers have been consistently placed in the middle of the pack across most of the preseason conference rankings and while Nebraska may be in familiar territory in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' 2022 training camp preview: Wide receivers

The Indianapolis Colts are just a few weeks away from the start of training camp, and one of the biggest question marks on the roster comes at the wide receiver position. While the Colts have remained bullish on the talent they currently have in the room, outside analysts believe this room will be a major liability for new quarterback Matt Ryan.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy