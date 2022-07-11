ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank diagnosed with cancer; will no longer preside over Northwestern University

By Jason Smith
wtmj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank will no longer take office as president of Northwestern University in Chicago...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

 

CBS Chicago

Rebecca Blank steps down as president-elect at Northwestern University after cancer diagnosis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rebecca Blank, who had been elected last year to take over as the first woman president at Northwestern University, is stepping down as the school's president-elect, after she was diagnosed with cancer."I do not have the words to express to you how disappointed and sad I am to be telling you this. I was excited to be joining you at Northwestern, a world-class institution that is near and dear to my heart," Blank wrote in a message to the university. "As heartbreaking as this is for me, I take solace in knowing Northwestern is in great hands....
CHICAGO, IL
nbc15.com

Former UW Chancellor Blank diagnosed with cancer; will not take Northwestern job

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, Northwestern University revealed Monday. She had been slated to take over as president of the Evanston, Illinois, university, but will no longer be able to do so, the university’s statement continued.
MADISON, WI
1470 WMBD

Bailey, in Peoria, says he can win Chicago

PEORIA, Ill. – State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey says he thinks he can get votes in Chicago in the November election. Bailey, speaking to several dozen supporters at the Lariat Steakhouse in Peoria Tuesday, says he’s spent a lot of time in the Chicago area since before the June primary, and thinks he’s making headway there.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

NW Chicago mourns the loss of a business and community giant

Don Breede had a huge impact on the Portage Park and Jefferson Park communities, and on the retail fish business in Chicago. When a doctor gave Hagen’s Fish Market owner Don Breede a “get your affairs in order” diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, it was expected he had about a year to live. The cancer finally got him this spring–19 years after the diagnosis. Mr. Breede’s daughter, Tammy Jesse, part of the third generation to operate Hagen’s Fish Market in Portage Park, talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the impact her father, and generations before him, had on Chicago’s fresh fish business. And all you need to know about what kind of person Don was is summed up in a story Tammy tells about him in the audio below.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Guaranteed income program begins in Chicago; third party candidates file for ballot access

The taxpayer-funded program in Chicago that gives more than 3,500 households $500 monthly cash payments began Monday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is seeking another term, said on social media the program's direct cash payments can be transformative to those who need it the most. It’s unclear when a state program for the Metro East area will be implemented as part of the state budget that began this month.
ILLINOIS STATE
Forest Park Review

Fenwick’s Moland departs to be principal of boyhood school in Bellwood

A Proviso Township native is heading back to his hometown to become a principal in his childhood school district. Raymond Moland, a longtime educator who grew up in Bellwood and is a product of Bellwood School District 88, was recently named principal of McKinley Elementary School. Moland spent almost a...
theshadowleague.com

“Rap. Chicago. Violence. She Definitely Hit The Stereotype Triple Double” | Fans Lost It After WNBA Commissioner Deaded Chance The Rapper Concert Due To Potential Gun Violence

The WNBA might have a problem in Chicago after the 2022 All-Star Game last weekend. The normal All-Star Came activities were without the usual outdoor fan engagement activities, but not for the reasons you might think in the age of COVID-19. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert believed that the gun violence...
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

West Side Leadership Academy Expands Administrative Team to Co-Principal Structure

Today, the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) announced the appointment of Carl Scott as Co-Principal of West Side Leadership Academy (WSLA). The Gary West Side graduate and long-time educator has served in various educational roles in Indiana and Illinois including teacher, Instructional Coach, Dean of Students and Associate Principal. As...
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary native opens second radio station in Chicago

With the goal of being a radio station that represents the “voice of the community,” Gary, Indiana native Dinahlynn Biggs, president/CEO of the BIGGS Radio station, recently launched the WCHI Chicago-Indianapolis radio station with a diverse platform offering news, talk and all new hip-hop…something for all generations.
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Former St. Mary Parish pastor, Msgr. Sarauskas, dies at 77

Monsignor R. George Sarauskas, who served as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Riverside from 2004 to 2011, died at the age of 77 on June 25, 2022, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced last week. Born April 2, 1945 in Bavaria, Germany, during the final weeks of World War II...
RIVERSIDE, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park becomes abortion sanctuary community

As of July 11, reproductive rights are now considered human rights under the Oak Park village code. The amendment to include reproductive rights enshrines the village’s commitment to protect reproductive freedom and access to safe and legal abortion as well as reproductive health-care services. “It is very important to...
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson holds fifth gas giveaway in Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were more gas giveaways Saturday from Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson.Free gas was flowing at 10 stations – including a Citgo station at 5390 W. 15th Ave. in Gary, Indiana, and an Amoco station at 7201 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. Each driver was treated to a full tank of gas. One of the organizers said the event was a success. "It's very rewarding to see people that are just very, very thankful, you know, as soon as they get their gas and everything. They're thanking us like, how many times before they're leaving the station?" said organizer Jocelyn Needer. "I'm really, you know, happy to be a part of it." Participating stations were given $13,000 to go toward the giveaway.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Statement on behalf of John Quinn

Editor’s note: We received the following statement and agreed to run it in full in the wake of Fenwick High School’s announcement that Quinn would not be returning next school year to teach after an investigation into allegations by former students of inappropriate conduct. John Quinn served Fenwick...
OAK PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago is the 2nd Best City in the World, According to a New List

If you live in the Chicago area, you don't have to travel very far to visit the second-best city in the world, a new list says. According to the 2022 Time Out index, more than 20,000 city-dwellers ranked Chicago as the No. 2 city in the world based on nightlife, food and drink, arts and culture, along with affordability, walkability, public transportation and more.
CHICAGO, IL

