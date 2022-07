How many people are working from home, and how many have returned to the office? The answer to this—apparently simple—question is surprisingly complicated. Estimates have varied—as the pandemic has waxed and waned, as government guidance and regulation has changed, and as different surveys have asked subtly different questions. As part of a new project at King's College London, Work/Place: London Returning, we have been comparing the different surveys and what their results tell us, alongside our own Wave 1 Work/Place survey of London's workers.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO