Burn Victim Airlifted From Jersey Shore Fire (DEVELOPING)

Northstar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A burn victim was airlifted from a fire on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The fire was reported before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 11 on Country Club Road in Eatontown, initial reports said.

The second floor of the structure was on fire, and there was an unconfirmed report of "jumpers."

A medical helicopter was requested, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.