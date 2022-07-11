ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burn Victim Airlifted From Jersey Shore Fire (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
Northstar medical helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A burn victim was airlifted from a fire on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The fire was reported before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 11 on Country Club Road in Eatontown, initial reports said.

The second floor of the structure was on fire, and there was an unconfirmed report of "jumpers."

A medical helicopter was requested, reports said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

IN THIS ARTICLE
