Burn Victim Airlifted From Jersey Shore Fire (DEVELOPING)
A burn victim was airlifted from a fire on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.
The fire was reported before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 11 on Country Club Road in Eatontown, initial reports said.
The second floor of the structure was on fire, and there was an unconfirmed report of "jumpers."
A medical helicopter was requested, reports said.
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 0