Mexico, ME

Heartbreaking update in case of family with toddler who vanished on camping vacation after trip to Walmart

By Chris Bradford
 2 days ago
A BOY has been left heartbroken after his mom and half-sister vanished without a trace on a camping trip.

Jill Sidebotham, 28, her ex-partner Nicholas Hansen, 38, and their daughter Lydia, two, were last seen at a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine on July 2.

Nick Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and her daughter Lydia vanished without a trace when they went on a camping trip Credit: Facebook/Nick Hansen
Jill and Lydia were supposed to return days later but they failed to do so

Hansen asked Jill and Lydia to go camping on June 27 and the mom and daughter were supposed to return on June 30 but they didn't.

Brayden Sidebotham-Farmer, 10, is reportedly only one step from breaking down, according to his granddad Ron Sidebotham.

Ron told DailyMail.com: “He's such a good boy, for him to be snapping like he has the past couple of days is out of character for him.”

He revealed that Brayden loves Lydia.

He said: “Oh my god, he worships the ground she walks on. He’s big brother and that’s all there is to it.”

In a Facebook post shared by Ron, Jill’s mom reportedly warned her daughter not to go camping with Hansen.

Jill's phone has been turned off since June 28, and Hansen has had no signal since June 29.

In an interview with the Boston Globe, Hansen’s sister Kris Martin, 44, said she’s worried that Lydia is alone.

Corey Alexander, who has been dating Jill for more than three years, told the outlet that he had made plans for the July 4 weekend.

He said: “We were going to do stuff with the kids for the Fourth and we were just going to have a nice, long weekend together.”

Alexander knew something was wrong when she didn’t reply to his texts on July 1.

He said: “I knew something was wrong, something in my gut was just telling me that this isn’t right.”

Sanford Police Lt. Matthew Gagné said cops are looking for them.

But, he didn’t have any indication that they were in danger.

Gagné said: “They were buying food items, and there did not appear to be anything nefarious or criminal.”

They are believed to be driving a silver 2005 Volkswagen Jetta ME, which has the license plate 1563VJ.

The vehicle has a black rear bumper.

Anyone with information should call the Sanford Police Department at 207-324-9170.

Jill's family has issued a desperate plea for information Credit: Facebook

Comments / 269

MeFromMT
1d ago

Why did she go camping with her ex when she’s been with another guy for three years? That seems fishy to me. Maybe the ex was forcing them to go, messaged her mom from Facebook, and planned to kill them? They haven’t found any of the three people that “went camping?” I fear a double-murder/suicide, but I PRAY I am wrong.

Reply(33)
270
Lora Cooper
1d ago

something definitely isn't right, no mom walks away from their 10 year old, and what no call? no idea when she is coming back.. no way . she isn't away willingly

Reply(11)
105
❤️ Skylar
1d ago

Absolutely!! There's more to this story.. It's not adding up..!? It's doesn't make sense..I hope they are found.. She must have trusted her ex for some reason..

Reply(3)
75
 

