Boston Combats Hate With Love At Vandalized LGBTQ Non-Profit's Housing Project

People showed up to replace the hateful graffiti with posters displaying positive messages about the LGBTQ in Hyde Park Photo Credit: Facebook/LGBTQ Senior Housing Inc

The Boston community showed up to spread messages of love after a local LGBTQ non-profit was vandalized with hateful and threatening messages about their upcoming housing project.

LGBTQ Senior House Inc is a non-profit organization that provides affordable housing to low-income LGBTQ seniors, according to the organization's website.

Senior House had recently broke ground on their latest development, called the Pryde, which will convert the former Rogers School in Hyde Park into 74 housing units.

However, the organization found "virtually every sign" advertising the Pryde was vandalized with hate speech and threats overnight on Saturday, July 9, the organization said on Facebook. The sayings included phrases like "We Will Burn This," "Die Slow," and "Get The F– Out."

"We will not let bullies and cowards stop our work to create safe and welcome affordable housing for our LGBTQ elders," the organization wrote on Facebook. "We will not let hate go unchallenged in Hyde Park."

Undeterred by the heinous acts, Senior House held an event "to denounce hate and reaffirm the promise of a welcoming, inclusive and diverse Hyde Park" on the afternoon of Sunday July 10.

The event attracted many local officials including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who said, "Hate & acts of vandalism will not be tolerated at the Pryde—or anywhere in Boston," on Twitter.

During the event, people covered up the negative messages left by vandals with positive messages about the LBGTQ community. Sayings included "No hate in Pryde," "We Are In This Together," and "Boston Stands United Against Hate."

"Thank you. Hyde Park, Boston, our elected officials, folks at the City agencies that made it possible for The Pryde to create community," Senior House said on Facebook. "You proved that love conquers hate and everyone deserves a home where they are cherished and safe. Thank you for being with us in this work."

Meanwhile, the incident remains under investigation.

