Jackson firefighters find body while putting out fire
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson firefighters discovered the remains of a body while extinguishing a fire on Friday, July 8.Jackson neighbor says ambulance never came for mother
Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said crews were putting out a grass fire around 8:45 p.m. on Thomas Catchings Sr. Drive when the remains were discovered.
Armon said the cause of the grass fire is unknown at this time. He said the case was handed over to the Jackson Police Department.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0