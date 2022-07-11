Jackson firefighters find body while putting out fire

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson firefighters discovered the remains of a body while extinguishing a fire on Friday, July 8.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said crews were putting out a grass fire around 8:45 p.m. on Thomas Catchings Sr. Drive when the remains were discovered.

Armon said the cause of the grass fire is unknown at this time. He said the case was handed over to the Jackson Police Department.

