‘Away From Home’ Exhibit explores history of American Indian Boarding Schools in Manitowoc

It is time to grab your buckets and head to your local cherry orchard in Door County. After last year’s cherry season got off to an early start thanks to a warmer spring, this year’s crop will be ready for its more traditional mid-July start. Toni Sorenson from Soren’s Valhalla Orchards says this year’s cherries have benefited from a recent streak of good weather. That includes some timely rains that will allow the fruit to gain size before picking it.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO