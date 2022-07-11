ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

‘Away From Home’ Exhibit explores history of American Indian Boarding Schools in Manitowoc

By Dena Holtz
wearegreenbay.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – You can explore the history of American Indian Boarding Schools through a National, Museum-quality exhibit. Local 5 Live visited the Manitowoc Library with details on the exhibit touring the country and its only stop in Wisconsin. How you can visit “Away From Home” in...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Farm Wisconsin is About to Turn Four and You Are Invited to Celebrate

The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Newton is about to turn four years old. The big red barn off of County Road CR south of Manitowoc has been teaching young and old alike about everything related to farming in Wisconsin since 2018 and was even named among Time for Kids’ 50 Coolest Places in 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 best places to hike in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Grab your backpack and hiking shoes, AllTrails has compiled the best 10 trails for outdoor adventures in Wisconsin. Have you already explored these?. The AllTrails website said it has 1,386 hiking trails, mountain biking routes, backpacking trips, and more outdoor activity locations. #1 – Devil’s Lake...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Manitowoc, WI
State
Arizona State
Manitowoc, WI
Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Manitowoc, WI
Education
wibailoutpeople.org

Appleton, July 9, 2022: PRIDE Rally

The meeting times and ending times will be from 3-5 PM (we meet at 3 PM and the rally ends at 5 PM). Houdini plaza on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in downtown Appleton. Bring your rainbow flags and pride signs/gear.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fascinating look inside MToxins Venom Lab in Oshkosh

(WFRV) – They’re home to some of the most unique creatures on the planet and they’re doing life saving research in Oshkosh. Local 5 Live visited MToxins Venom Lab and learned about the important work they are doing plus a look at a live venom extraction. MToxins...
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Indians#Boarding School#Museum#The Manitowoc Library
wearegreenbay.com

A sloth in Wisconsin? One local institute is housing the animal for the next few weeks

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – MToxins, a venom lab, and educational institution have a wide variety of different animals such as raccoons and snakes. The company has added a new member to its family, a 5-year-old sloth from Costa Rica. The sloth is currently in transition to a zoo but will be making a stop at MToxins for a couple of weeks before moving to her forever home.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wagon brings 7-year-old’s earth-saving efforts to the next level

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Seven-year-old Milo Cruz is on a mission to make the world a cleaner place. “I’d rather him do that than play video games,” said his mom Michelle Cruz. Until recently, Michelle and Milo would go on walks and pick up litter that they...
OSHKOSH, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Cherry season arrives in Door County

It is time to grab your buckets and head to your local cherry orchard in Door County. After last year’s cherry season got off to an early start thanks to a warmer spring, this year’s crop will be ready for its more traditional mid-July start. Toni Sorenson from Soren’s Valhalla Orchards says this year’s cherries have benefited from a recent streak of good weather. That includes some timely rains that will allow the fruit to gain size before picking it.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Kaukauna: Wellness 360 Health and Beauty

(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live continues our summer series Our Town celebrating the community of Kaukauna, today we have a one-stop shop for feeling good and looking good. We recently visited a local business that offers everything from Reiki and nutrition to hair and makeup. Wellness 360 is truly all encompassing and all in one building.
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Weill Center Announces Several New Shows For the Fall Lineup

Several new shows have been announced for the Fall lineup at the Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts. The first of these shows is known as “Late Nite Catechism”. This show is interactive, as a Sister attempts to teach a classroom full of students, which is...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

LEGO amusement rides at Bay Beach, 50+ builds on display

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest LEGO displays in Wisconsin was arranged at Bay Beach Amusement Park on Saturday and LEGO lovers from all over came to see it and even build their own. More than 50 tables of displays were set up in the pavilion...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Comical ‘The Addams Family The Musical’ set in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Riverside Players will present the offbeat “The Addams Family The Musical” in nine performances starting next week. Performances in Riverside Pavilion in Riverside Park are at 8 p.m. July 21, 22, 23; 7 p.m. July 24; 8 p.m. July 27, 28, 29, 30; and 7 p.m. July 31. Info: here.
NEENAH, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

W6807 State Highway 23 Trunk, Plymouth, WI, USA

Sprawling Country Farmhouse! This 15 acre property (just west of Plymouth) features a large country farmhouse, reminiscent of yesteryear with access to the Plank Road Trail. Could be 5 bedrooms, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse has been lovingly cared for. The large eat-in kitchen on the main floor leads way to the living room and den. Along with 2 spacious bedrooms is a ¾ bath, massive mud room and a kitchen pantry area. The upstairs boasts 2 bedrooms (could certainly be more), an area for entertaining and even a family room. A large expendable attic if you’d like and another bathroom. Around the grounds, a 64’ x 40’ newer pole building. Approx 1/3 is finished and heated; remaining 2/3’s unfinished. A large barn, pig barn, shed, 2 car garage and more! The space, views and convenience to Plymouth is great!
PLYMOUTH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy