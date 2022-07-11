ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Netherlands captain Sari van Veenendaal out of Euro 2022 due to shoulder injury

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3pML_0gbeqxKz00

Netherlands captain Sari van Veenendaal will miss the rest of Euro 2022 after picking up a shoulder injury against Sweden.

The goalkeeper was forced off the pitch just 22 minutes into their opening Group C game after colliding with two of her team-mates while defending a free-kick.

After initially receiving medical attention, Van Veenendaal was eventually replaced 10 minutes later by Daphne van Domselaar as the defending European champions drew 1-1 with Sweden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CnOyU_0gbeqxKz00
Daphne van Domselaar, right, stepped in to replace Sari van Veenendaal against Sweden (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Manager Mark Parsons told the official Oranje website: “It’s terrible news. First of all for Sari, of course, but also for our entire team.

“Sari is much more than a player of our selection. She is our captain and a very important leader. We will miss her very much.”

Feyenoord goalkeeper Jacintha Weimar has been called up as a replacement as Van Veenendaal returns to the Netherlands for treatment.

Chelsea defender Aniek Nouwen also picked up an ankle injury in the Sweden clash and is not expected to feature in Wednesday’s game against Portugal, but will remain with the squad.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chloe Kelly insists England are fully focused after record Norway win

Chloe Kelly has stressed the importance of England not getting carried away after Monday’s historic 8-0 thrashing of Norway. The Euros hosts pulled off the competition’s biggest ever win as they blew away the Norwegians at the Amex Stadium in their second group game and secured a place in the quarter-finals.
SPORTS
newschain

New Zealand keeper Anna Leat signs for Aston Villa on two-year deal

Aston Villa have announced the signing of goalkeeper Anna Leat to a two-year deal. The New Zealand international joins the Villans from West Ham where she made her senior debut last season, one of four appearances for the Hammers across all competitions. The 21-year-old scored the winning penalty at the...
FIFA
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Is England vs Norway on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2022 fixture

England face Norway tonight in what is set to be the toughest test of the Lionesses so far at Euro 2022 and determine who goes through as winners of Group A.Sarina Wiegman’s side made a winning start to their home tournament, beating Austria 1-0 in front of a record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford last Wednesday.LIVE! Follow coverage of England’s game against Norway with our blogBeth Mead scored the only goal of the game and England will need to improve if they are to defeat Norway, who began with a 4-1 thrashing of Northern Ireland.Norway feature a team...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sari Van Veenendaal
Person
Aniek Nouwen
Person
Mark Parsons
newschain

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week. Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group C#European#Oranje#Chelsea
newschain

Tory MP wearing ‘leather mini-skirt’ and ‘high heels’ in road crash, court told

A Conservative MP was wearing a “black leather mini-skirt” and “high heels” when he was involved in a late-night car crash, a court has heard. Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, is on trial accused of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Euro 2022’s opening round: Germany and Spain show attacking threat

Euro 2022 moves into its second round of group fixtures on Monday evening, with England back in action against Norway and then keeping a keen eye on Tuesday’s high-profile clash between Germany and Spain.Here, the PA news agency runs an eye over the statistics from the opening games and what they can tell us about the fixtures to come.Group AMonday, July 11: Austria v Northern Ireland 5pm, England v Norway 8pmEngland edged Austria 1-0 but their 16 shots on goal were twice as many as their opponents. Norway, meanwhile, blew away tournament debutants Northern Ireland 4-1 with 21 shots and...
UEFA
Daily Mail

'That is one HELL of a signing': Gary Lineker leads social media reaction after Chelsea landed Raheem Sterling for £50m and fans tip the 'dangerous' winger to follow in Eden Hazard's footsteps... as the club's website CRASHES following the news

Gary Lineker led the praise for Chelsea after their £50m coup to land Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, who become the first addition of the Todd Boehly era. Sterling has penned a five-year deal worth more than £300,000-a-week as he returns to London to link up with Thomas Tuchel's side. Sterling has now flown out to Los Angeles to join the rest of the squad for pre-season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy