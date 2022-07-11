Concerts to Attend this Week: July 11th - 17th

Adrian Belew has come a long way from playing in a marching band in Covington, Kentucky to touring globally, stints with Frank Zappa, David Bowie, Talking Heads, King Crimson, The Bears, and a long solo career. He recently released his 25th solo record, Elevator, which he calls one of his best. Through it all, he’s been able to meld his love of sound, curiosity and technical virtuosity to create a unique guitar voice that is instantly recognizable. CincyMusic caught up with him as he was wrapping up rehearsals and preparing to hit the road in what he calls a unique experience to catch him at his best. As Belew himself says, even if you’ve seen him before, you haven’t seen him like this, so don’t pass up this chance to catch him live at the Ludlow Garage.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO