Cincinnati, OH

Concerts to Attend this Week: July 11th - 17th

By Courtney Phenicie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of...

Cincinnati CityBeat

Sorry, but Reba McEntire Won't Come to Cincinnati on Her New Tour – Yes, Again

Cincinnati just is not "fancy" enough, it seems. Country legend Reba McEntire announced this week that she'll head out on another tour this fall, but her 17-city schedule once again does not include Cincinnati. Fresh from her tour that launched in November and continued through March, McEntire will hit the road again beginning Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Canadian country singer Terri Clark will join her as a special guest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Interview: Adrian Belew

Adrian Belew has come a long way from playing in a marching band in Covington, Kentucky to touring globally, stints with Frank Zappa, David Bowie, Talking Heads, King Crimson, The Bears, and a long solo career. He recently released his 25th solo record, Elevator, which he calls one of his best. Through it all, he’s been able to meld his love of sound, curiosity and technical virtuosity to create a unique guitar voice that is instantly recognizable. CincyMusic caught up with him as he was wrapping up rehearsals and preparing to hit the road in what he calls a unique experience to catch him at his best. As Belew himself says, even if you’ve seen him before, you haven’t seen him like this, so don’t pass up this chance to catch him live at the Ludlow Garage.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Looking for a way to entertain your kids on Tuesday?

The Behringer-Crawford Museum is providing preschool-aged kids and their caregivers with a way to escape the summer heat and flex their creative muscles while doing it. Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club, an arctic themed educational program for preschool-aged kids, starts Tuesday, July 12 at 11 a.m. at the Behringer-Crawford Museum.
COVINGTON, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

10 Best Places for Mac & Cheese in Cincinnati

Is there any comfort food more decadent than an ooey, gooey bowl of macaroni and cheese? We think not. And when you're in search of the top restaurant in the Queen City to crush that craving, look no further than this list. Here are the 10 best spots to grab mac & cheese, as voted by CityBeat readers in the 2022 Best Of Cincinnati issue.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

2102 Queen City Avenue

Introducing The New Queen City Ridge Apartments!!! - Welcome home to this Queen City Gem! The Queen City Ridge Apartments offer best-in-class amenities paired with a incredible location to every resident that calls this community home. Queen City Ridge is just steps away from the $193 Million Dollar Lick Run Greenway project which adds more than one mile of walking trails, water features, gardens, and outdoor facilities to the list of available amenities.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Snappy Tomato Pizza to have new owner

Snappy Tomato Pizza has a new owner. Longtime franchise operator Tim Gayhart announced Tuesday that he is purchasing the locally-based pizza chain from the Deters Company. Gayhart is the owner of five Snappy locations and served as the area developer for thirteen stores. “I am excited to begin this new...
BURLINGTON, KY
700WLW

This Is The Most Historic Landmark In Ohio

The University of Wisconsin-Madison perfectly sums up the importance of studying history in one sentence: "Studying the diversity of human experience helps us appreciate cultures, ideas, and traditions that are not our own – and to recognize them as meaningful products of specific times and places." Studying the past helps us all build empathy by learning about the lives and struggles of others, and what better way to study history and take a walk through time than by visiting the most historic landmark in your state?
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Tootsie is sweeter than candy!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Tootsie is a very sweet puppy, but you have to move fast if you want to take her home!. Her shelter says small dogs like her are in high demand, and tend to get adopted very quickly. For more information, or to fill out an application, go...
CINCINNATI, OH

