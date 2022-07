GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About a month ago, Local 5’s Danielle Zulkosky visited Central Church in the City of Green Bay, which is also the site of Ruby’s Pantry events. Ruby’s Pantry is a place where anyone in need can come get two large boxes of food for a suggested $25. In June, Ruby’s Pantry held around 240 shares but now in July, the food pantry has seen an increase to 300 shares, a pretty significant jump.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO