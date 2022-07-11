Does it really matter if Cleveland Heights tutors support unions?

South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools is considering no longer busing students to four Jewish day schools. According to transportation supervisor Lee Heitman, there aren’t enough students requiring bus transportation to Fuchs Mizrachi School and the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, both in Beachwood, and Gross Schechter Day School and the Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School, both in Pepper Pike. Students at those four schools are on the same bus, which only transported 12 students last year, and is less than half of the bus’ capacity, Heitman told the Cleveland Jewish News.

SOUTH EUCLID, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO