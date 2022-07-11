ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Does it really matter if Cleveland Heights tutors support unions?

By Other Voices
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the Sun Press reported, “At $25 an hour, CH-UH Schools hiring up to 50 tutors to help pandemic-affected learners,” the Cleveland Heights School District will hire...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Jewish day school busing may be on way out in South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools

South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools is considering no longer busing students to four Jewish day schools. According to transportation supervisor Lee Heitman, there aren’t enough students requiring bus transportation to Fuchs Mizrachi School and the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, both in Beachwood, and Gross Schechter Day School and the Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School, both in Pepper Pike. Students at those four schools are on the same bus, which only transported 12 students last year, and is less than half of the bus’ capacity, Heitman told the Cleveland Jewish News.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Goiters, Akron schoolkids and a winning public health campaign: Jean Wendland Porter

CLEVELAND -- Why don’t we see goiters in Northeast Ohio anymore? Goiters were prevalent in the Midwest for most of American history. A goiter is a visible swelling of her thyroid. When I was growing up on the West Side of Cleveland, the mother of some school friends had a lump on her throat the size of an orange. But goiters have all but disappeared in the United States. Why?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Get ready to party and more at 14th annual Lakewood Summer Meltdown: A Place in the Sun

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – If the weather forecast holds up, it will be perfect for the 14th annual Lakewood Summer Meltdown. Temperatures in the upper 80s and sunshine should draw large crowds to downtown Lakewood for the free event that features music, a 5K and 1-mile fun run, street festival, plenty of outdoor activities, games, food vendors, a beer garden, live music and more.
LAKEWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Cleveland Heights, OH
Education
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Cleveland.com

New clerk of City Council on board Aug. 1 in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- No one may have been more relieved at last week’s hiring of Whitney Crook as the new clerk of council than City Finance Director Amy Himmelein. Except maybe City Council Vice President Craig Cobb, who has been filling in as the temporary clerk off and on since Himmelein was relieved of those double or “ex-officio” duties after the passage Issue 10 in May.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar & Tavern preparing to open in Westlake: West Shore Chatter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Local foodies – especially those who love seafood – might want to know about a new eatery that will be opening soon in Westlake. The former Friendly’s Family Restaurant & Ice Cream location, 25600 Center Ridge Road, Westlake, was among 14 Ohio restaurants the national restaurant chain closed in November 2014.The building is being converted to Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar & Tavern. A firm opening date has not been announced, but a sign on the restaurant lists it as “opening soonish.”
WESTLAKE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tutors#The Sun Press
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Council members made their own rules on how to seek proposals for $66 million in ARPA spending: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council members have created radically different methods for determining how millions of stimulus dollars should be spent in their districts. Some members are seeking spending ideas through an open application process, while some are deferring to suggestions from local mayors. Some have imposed spending limits...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

North Olmsted Senior Center finally laces up as a SilverSneakers site

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Already a popular source of health and wellness in the community, the North Olmsted Senior Center has officially upped its ante. The Community Park venue earlier this month officially became a SilverSneakers site, which means a plethora of new exercise class offerings are on the schedule. More importantly for seniors, they won’t have to pay the current $3 to $5 per class fees.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland.com

Broadview Heights residents oppose Brecksville subdivision as communication breaks down between government officials & developer

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Sam Alai says Broadview Heights developer Sam Petros never spoke to him regarding a proposed 60-lot subdivision in southwest Brecksville. Alai made the statement to Broadview Heights City Council July 5, about one month after Petros -- speaking to the Brecksville Planning Commission on June 9 -- suggested that Broadview Heights officials had agreed to “cooperate” with him on the proposed Brecksville subdivision and possibly provide emergency medical and other municipal services there.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
Cleveland.com

Lakewood loosens hen house registration requirement

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- City Council recently changed the required annual hen house registration requirement to every three years. “After a couple of years as a successful pilot program, in 2016 city council officially made residential hen houses an actual program,” Lakewood City Council President John Litten said. “We allow up to 50 permits at a time.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights plans merry Christmas in July

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- As far as Parma Heights Recreation Director Stacey Allen can tell, the city has never held a Christmas in July event. That’s about to change, with not one but two ho-ho-ho affairs hoping to add some summertime cheer. “We were just looking for some different...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
78K+
Followers
75K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy