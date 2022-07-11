ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

The Birder Players present: Shrek the Musical

By Dena Holtz
wearegreenbay.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – It’s a fairy tale adventure that teaches a lesson with a laugh. Shrek the Musical takes the stage this week thanks to The Birder Players. Local 5 Live gets a preview. Details from birderonbroadway.org:. JULY 14, 15, 16, 19,...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Birder Players#Dreamworks Animation#Donkey
Variety

Watch Lea Michele Perform ‘Funny Girl’s’ Biggest Songs on ‘Glee’

Click here to read the full article. After months of speculation, rumors and memes, it’s official: Lea Michele is Fanny Brice. Starting Sept. 6, the former “Glee” star will perform the lead role in “Funny Girl” in the current Broadway revival of the musical that launched Barbra Streisand to fame. Michele comes to the show after original lead Beanie Feldstein announced her early departure from the production, saying that the producers were taking it in “a different direction” (“Glee” fans might call it a New Direction). Although this is her first official time leading a production of “Funny Girl,” Michele has long...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
ComicBook

Former Disney Exec Steve Fickinger Dies at 62

Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer behind musicals like Dear Evan Hansen, Newsies, and The Lion King, has passed away. He was 62 years old. According to Fickinger's niece, Los Angeles Times editor Jessica Roy, Fickinger died suddenly on June 17 at his home in Laguna Beach. No cause of death has been revealed. During the course of his long career, Fickinger worked as an executive at Disney, overseeing Disney Theatrical's Education and Outreach program and shepherding shows like High School Musical and Aladdin to the stage. He also worked on the film side, helping develop Mulan, Tarzan, and Lilo & Stitch.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Variety

Spock, Kirk, Gorn — Oh My! How ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Breathed Thrilling New Life Into the 56-Year-Old Franchise

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses major plot developments in several episodes of the first season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” including the season finale, currently streaming on Paramount+. As with any fandom, Trekkies can be a fickle lot, which makes the enthusiastic reception for “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” — the latest “Star Trek” TV series, which just concluded its first season — that much more remarkable. Not since J.J. Abrams’ 2009 feature film have fans been this near-unanimous in their appreciation, even adoration, for a new “Star Trek” venture, which is saying...
TV SERIES
In Style

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Nominations Are Here

It's that time of year again. After awards shows made their triumphant returns to being in-person and everyone did their best to soak in all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood again, it's time to do it all over again. Every year, the Emmy Awards mark the beginning of awards season and now, we've all found out which TV shows and movies are up for an award this year at the 2022 ceremony.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

The Rehearsal Review: Nathan Fielder Cooks Up a Wonderfully Weird and Fascinating Social Experiment for HBO

Nathan Fielder’s brand of comedy is not for everyone. From his breakout Comedy Central show Nathan For You to HBO’s tiny gem How To With John Wilson (which he executive-produces), Fielder has perfected a very specific style of awkward, deadpan cringe comedy based on unscripted encounters with unsuspecting real people. Fans of his comedy (including me) have been patiently waiting to see what he’ll do next after Nathan For You ended five years ago, and now we have our answer. Fielder’s new HBO show The Rehearsal — premiering this Friday at 11/10c; I’ve seen five of the six episodes — is bigger, weirder and more thought-provoking than anything he’s done before. In fact, I wouldn’t even classify it as a “comedy” at times, but it’s never less than fascinating.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy