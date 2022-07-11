The Birder Players present: Shrek the Musical

Nathan Fielder’s brand of comedy is not for everyone. From his breakout Comedy Central show Nathan For You to HBO’s tiny gem How To With John Wilson (which he executive-produces), Fielder has perfected a very specific style of awkward, deadpan cringe comedy based on unscripted encounters with unsuspecting real people. Fans of his comedy (including me) have been patiently waiting to see what he’ll do next after Nathan For You ended five years ago, and now we have our answer. Fielder’s new HBO show The Rehearsal — premiering this Friday at 11/10c; I’ve seen five of the six episodes — is bigger, weirder and more thought-provoking than anything he’s done before. In fact, I wouldn’t even classify it as a “comedy” at times, but it’s never less than fascinating.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO