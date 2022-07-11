ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, CT

Cheshire police release identity of drowning victim

By Olivia Lank, Isabella Gentile, Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have released the identity of the body pulled from a pond in Cheshire during a search for a missing swimmer on Monday.

The drowning victim was identified as 18-year-old Jefferson Paul Loja, an Ecuadorian national, who was staying with family in Meriden.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the cause of death for Loja was an accidental drowning.

Cheshire police were searching for an 18-year-old who was last seen swimming at a park Sunday afternoon.

Police said around 4:18 p.m., officers responded to Mixville Park for the report of the teen going missing. The teen was last seen swimming in the pond at the park.

DEEP identifies missing boater on Candlewood Lake

The Cheshire Fire Department responded to the scene and initiated a search of the surface of the pond utilizing their fire department boats. A search of the surrounding area was also conducted.

Members of the Region #5 Dive Team responded and searched the pond until around 9 p.m. The search was resumed Monday around 8 a.m.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be responding to the scene and an autopsy will be conducted for purposes of identification and determination of the cause of death, police said.

No additional information was released at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Cheshire police.

