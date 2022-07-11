ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey County, IL

Jersey County Fair kicks off Tuesday

 2 days ago
JERSEYVILLE — The Jersey County Fair starts Tuesday and runs through July 17 at 100 W. Fairground Ave. in Jerseyville. Fair festivities will begin in earnest on Tuesday, with the first livestock competition — this one involving sheep — being judged at 8 a.m. A parade to kick off the fair...

The Telegraph

Wood River trail audit set Saturday

WOOD RIVER — The Heartlands Conservancy will conduct a Community Bike/Walk Audit in Wood River 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 16. City officials are working working with the Heartlands Conservancy to connect the city to the Madison County Transit bike trail system.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Jersey County will crown fair queen Wednesday

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Queen Pageant is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. This year's contestants include Emma Hahn, Kailey Smith, Tabitha McGuire, Matilynn Thornsbury, Allie Hunn and Sammie Malley.  Pageant seats on the track will be available for $8. The winner will compete in Springfield at the Illinois County Fair Convention in January for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. Contestants for the Little Miss Jersey County Fair Queen include Josie Mae Carpunky, Rosalie Hay, Hattie Mae Kadell, Adalynn Perdun, Jane Abbey, Annabeth Childs, Lola Yoder, Ryleigh Guthrie, Parker Turner, Tessa Huelskoetter, Nora Hagen, Lucille Lilley, Carly Ringhausen, Diem Hurt and Margaret Newell.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Women's Home celebrating 125 years

ALTON - The Alton Women's Home will be marking its 125th anniversary on Wednesday, July 13. In February 1897, the Alton Woman's Home Association (AWHA) meet for the first time to establish this home for Alton. The group met six times during the next three weeks to decide on a location for the home. On Feb. 24, Henry Watson unexpectedly appeared at their meeting and offered the old Dolbee Homestead for consideration, for the fee of $10 per month.The women enthusiastically accepted his offer. On March 2, the group gathered again to set about equipping the home. Several local churches offered to furnish a room. Arrangements were also underway to interview a suitable person for the position of matron.
ALTON, IL
Lewis and Clark plans Summerfest Thursday

GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) will welcome new and returning students to campus July 14 for Summerfest, an express registration event designed to prepare students for the Fall 2022 semester. The event will run from 3-6 p.m., in The Commons and Grove areas of the McPike Math and Science Complex on the Godfrey Campus. Students can meet with program representatives and advisors, fill out financial aid forms, tour campus and complete the work necessary to start classes this fall. Even students who have never attended LCCC before can enroll with just an ID and an unofficial copy of their high school transcript.
ALTON, IL
July swells with summer fun

From broncs to brass horns, the region again is filled with amazing entertainment options this weekend. • On Thursday, the IPRA/MRCA Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. at the Jersey County Fair in Jerseryville. Come see top riders and grab some great fair food. • Also on Thursday, The Dead Roses...
ALTON, IL
Cancer group meeting Saturday

ALTON — The Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for women with cancer will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 16 in the upper level of Alton Square Mall in the OSF HealthCare suite.
ALTON, IL
All-Star Restaurant Week in Alton, Collinsville

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Foodies can round the bases and fill their stomachs during the upcoming All-Star Restaurant Week in both Alton and Collinsville. It's a chance for locals and tourists alike to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites. Participating restaurants will have specials for lunch and dinner from July 12 to July 19.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Sierra Club plans Cahokia Mounds talk Tuesday

ALTON - The Sierra Club will have its monthly speaker series at 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Bill Iseminger, an archaeologist and well known author who recently retired as assistant site manager at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville, is the featured speaker. His presentation will cover the previous cultural traditions and the rise, fluorescence and demise of Cahokia. He will discuss the site's many features and results of past and current archaeological research, as well as the development of a world-class Interpretive Center. Participants are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at 5 p.m. Participants can also attend via ZOOM https://bit.ly/3yk0acS.. To register to attend this event (in-person or via Zoom), go to https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades.
CAHOKIA, IL
Raging Rivers Waterpark Opens Monster Attraction

GRAFTON – The wait is over. The new Mississippi Monster opened at Raging Rivers Waterpark last Saturday, July 9. Guests will see this giant main attraction at the top of a hill as they enter the park. The new super-slide features three hidden chambers to speed down, splashing and spraying through the enclosed tubes before an exhilarating final splash.
GRAFTON, IL
Granite City eyes $2.2M project

A new entertainment area, including a concert venue, is planned for downtown Granite City, Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson said the new arts and entertainment area would be known as The District and would include a new performance venue called The Mill at 1311 20th St., formerly the site of the Niedringhaus United Methodist Church.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Back To School Bash set for July 21 by Telegraph

ALTON – The Telegraph has partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Alton to present a free Back To School Bash on Thursday, July 21. The event is planned for 4-7 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club, 2512 Amelia St., Alton. Event coordinator Regina Harbison said the...
ALTON, IL
Jefferson program set in Carrollton

CARROLLTON — David McGraw, social studies teacher at North Greene High School in White Hall, will present a free program on Thomas Jefferson at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the meeting of the Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society in the historic Lee-Baker-Hodges Building on the northeast corner of the Carrollton Public Square.
CARROLLTON, IL
Bunker Hill parade outlasts rainy morning

The 4th of July parade in Bunker Hill Saturday was rain-delayed, but not rain-dampened, as the entire Macoupin County community came together to celebrate.  Lindsey Kahl of Bunker Hill helped assemble floats for both the Bunker Hill Junior High School cheerleaders and the Bunker Hill 4-H Club. "Today everything got delayed and changed, and everybody is still out here supporting their town and showing their pride," said Kahl after the parade's one-hour delayed start. "It's everybody coming together."
BUNKER HILL, IL
Dashboard Dining: Bobby's bound homecoming weekend

MARYVILLE — Saturday was a beautiful day for Bobby's Frozen Custard. It's that time in the summer when ice cream or custard is almost a daily must! Going for custard is slightly healthier, nutritionists generally agree. After running an errand for eyeglasses with Steve, one of my nearest and dearest, it was time for a summer visit to Bobby's at 2525 N. Center St./Route 159, in Maryville.
MARYVILLE, IL
Less strife and a future happy wife

ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Wedding Show is Sunday, July 24 at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois. This show is something you don't want to miss. They will have the top vendors for weddings, plus there are 80 attendance prizes you can enter, including a honeymoon giveaway. It takes a lot of stress off your wedding planning. Pre-register online to get entered into the attendance prize drawing. Also, bring label stickers with your name and email on them so you can quickly enter vendor contests and giveaways.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
St. Paul Church Trinity Hall – The Korte Company

St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, Illinois, and The Korte Company worked closely together to design and construct Trinity Hall – a 9,458-square-foot addition located at their current location. The expansion was designed to connect the existing church, rectory and parish center and serve as a new gathering space for the congregation.
HIGHLAND, IL
Alton, IL
