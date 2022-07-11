Jersey County Fair kicks off Tuesday

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Queen Pageant is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13.
This year's contestants include Emma Hahn, Kailey Smith, Tabitha McGuire, Matilynn Thornsbury, Allie Hunn and Sammie Malley.
Pageant seats on the track will be available for $8. The winner will compete in Springfield at the Illinois County Fair Convention in January for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair Queen.
Contestants for the Little Miss Jersey County Fair Queen include Josie Mae Carpunky, Rosalie Hay, Hattie Mae Kadell, Adalynn Perdun, Jane Abbey, Annabeth Childs, Lola Yoder, Ryleigh Guthrie, Parker Turner, Tessa Huelskoetter, Nora Hagen, Lucille Lilley, Carly Ringhausen, Diem Hurt and Margaret Newell.
