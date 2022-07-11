Jersey County Fair kicks off Tuesday

ALTON - The Sierra Club will have its monthly speaker series at 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Bill Iseminger, an archaeologist and well known author who recently retired as assistant site manager at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville, is the featured speaker. His presentation will cover the previous cultural traditions and the rise, fluorescence and demise of Cahokia. He will discuss the site's many features and results of past and current archaeological research, as well as the development of a world-class Interpretive Center. Participants are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at 5 p.m. Participants can also attend via ZOOM https://bit.ly/3yk0acS.. To register to attend this event (in-person or via Zoom), go to https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades.

