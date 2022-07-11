ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper Woods, MI

2 dead, 1 in critical condition after son attacked family in Harper Woods

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarper Woods police say a father and girlfriend are dead and...

Comments / 14

Dorothy Sarrach
1d ago

I pray that people stop the craziness and actually become civilized again and realize that all lives are precious.Learn to love ❤️ instead of hate.

Detroitrealist
1d ago

All products of an educational system that loves to indoctrinate young people into a "victim mentality" world rather than teaching reading, writing, math, science and history.

