2 dead, 1 in critical condition after son attacked family in Harper Woods

Two people are dead and a third victim is injured after a barricaded gunman situation unfolded in Harper Woods, according to media reports. At 1:58 a.m. Monday, Harper Woods police issued an alert saying the incident on the 20600 block of Kenosha had been secured and cleared. They declined further comment. WXYZ reports that a woman and a man were killed and that another woman was able to escape with a child.

HARPER WOODS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO