3 arrested after posting video of them assaulting homeless man

Kaiden Pinkerton

MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three men have been arrested after they posted a video on social media of them assaulting a homeless man in Randolph County.

According to press releases sent out by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police, on July 10, law enforcement was alerted to a video being shared on social media “depicting a man being beaten in the Mill Creek area.”

Joshua Forney

In the video, a 45-year-old male victim is shown being beaten and kicked by two male subjects, who were identified as Kaiden Pinkerton, 18, of Mill Creek; and Joshua Forney, 22, of Valley Head; while Austin Lanham, 21, of Huttonsville, recorded the incident and posted the video to his account on Snapchat and Facebook, according to the releases.

Austin Lanham

In the video, the victim can be heard yelling, “I didn’t do anything to you,” while attempting to flee from Fortney, Pinkerton and Lanham, and in the same video, Lanham can be heard yelling, “kick him, kick him … kill him,” while the others were punching and kicking the victim in the head and body, the releases state.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police cooperated in an investigation which led to a warrant being served to Lanham, Fortney and Pinkerton being served by troopers on the same date as the incident, according to the releases.

Forney, Lanham and Pinkerton are each charged with malicious assault. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

