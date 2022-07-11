ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

3 arrested after posting video of them assaulting homeless man

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UU0s3_0gbepPYc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7LNh_0gbepPYc00
Kaiden Pinkerton

MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Three men have been arrested after they posted a video on social media of them assaulting a homeless man in Randolph County.

According to press releases sent out by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police, on July 10, law enforcement was alerted to a video being shared on social media “depicting a man being beaten in the Mill Creek area.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37PpVI_0gbepPYc00
Joshua Forney

In the video, a 45-year-old male victim is shown being beaten and kicked by two male subjects, who were identified as Kaiden Pinkerton, 18, of Mill Creek; and Joshua Forney, 22, of Valley Head; while Austin Lanham, 21, of Huttonsville, recorded the incident and posted the video to his account on Snapchat and Facebook, according to the releases.

Two charged after drugs, stolen property found
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fnUR_0gbepPYc00
Austin Lanham

In the video, the victim can be heard yelling, “I didn’t do anything to you,” while attempting to flee from Fortney, Pinkerton and Lanham, and in the same video, Lanham can be heard yelling, “kick him, kick him … kill him,” while the others were punching and kicking the victim in the head and body, the releases state.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police cooperated in an investigation which led to a warrant being served to Lanham, Fortney and Pinkerton being served by troopers on the same date as the incident, according to the releases.

Forney, Lanham and Pinkerton are each charged with malicious assault. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Linda Adams
1d ago

..... At such a young age - when these guys should be for the ring their education or working full time - they would do this? Then they are serious offenders who will go on and do worse!!! Hopefully they will be off the streets !!! the sooner the better !!

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

