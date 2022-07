GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined Local 5 and talked about the upcoming elections as well as a new position in the Chamber of Commerce. Genrich said that on August 9 there are primary elections, and want residents to be aware. The City is still looking for a few poll workers. This election will not be as congested when compared to the one in November.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO