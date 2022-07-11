ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elton John will perform at Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sir Elton John will bring his “last-ever North American tour” to Las Vegas on November 1, according to a post by Allegiant Stadium on Twitter.

Elton John also chimed in with his own post, “I’m coming to Vegas, Nov 1.”

The world-famous singer will be on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour” and tickets will go on sale Monday, July 18 at 10 a.m. Those signed up for the Rocket Club will be able to buy presale tickets.

Elton John tweeted Las Vegas was the final date added to the tour.

Allegiant Stadium photo posted on Twitter. (Credit: Twitter/AllegiantStadm)

The Allegiant Stadium posted a hint on Twitter Sunday with this photo that had an “E” on the building.

Elton John had two former residencies at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace “The Million Dollar Piano” between 2011 and 2018 and “The Red Piano” from 2004 to 2009.

