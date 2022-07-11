ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Reproductive Freedom for All: About 754,000 signatures submitted

WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe group working to enshrine reproductive freedoms, including the...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Abortion measures headed to ballots in at least six states

The fall of Roe v. Wade has teed up a series of ballot measures regarding access to abortion in a handful of states. The amendments hold major significance for each state’s policies in a post-Roe America. The Supreme Court’s recent ruling that there is no constitutional right to abortion returned policymaking power to the states, meaning state courts will oversee all abortion-related legal conflicts for the foreseeable future.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Teen Vogue

A 10-Year-Old Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio Because She Was More Than Six Weeks Pregnant

Just weeks after Roe v. Wade was overturned by a 6-3 Supreme Court vote, the ripple effects on the health and lives of individuals are evident: abortion appointments were cancelled and patients turned away as the ruling came down; politicians debated when and how to prosecute abortion providers who might break the law; and in Ohio, a 10-year-old abuse victim had to travel across state lines for an abortion.
OHIO STATE
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

First abortion ballot test after Roe’s fall takes place in Kansas

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... President Biden meets virtually with Democratic governors to discuss abortion after the overturn of Roe. ... White House, Democrats reel after a month of brutal other Supreme Court rulings against the party. ... NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard wraps up Thursday night’s debate between Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and primary challenger Harriett Hageman. ... New TV ad goes after Mehmet Oz on abortion in Pennsylvania Senate. ... And we’ll be back the week after July 4.
KANSAS STATE
insideedition.com

Texas Sheriff Shares Thoughts on Roe v. Wade Decision: 'Shame on the Supreme Court'

“Shame on the Supreme Court and the bureaucrats in Washington D.C. and Austin who are attempting to impose their own supposed morals on others.”. That's what Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar wrote when he took to Facebook to share his views about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling, Roe v. Wade.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Reproductive#Politics Local#The Michigan Constitution
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Page Six

Halsey fans leave Arizona concert during abortion rights speech

Halsey fans in Arizona left the singer’s show after they told audience members to scram if they supported the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Giving an impassioned speech about the recent US Supreme Court ruling about abortion rights, Halsey — who goes by pronouns she/they — told a Phoenix crowd that their “heart breaks” looking out at people who “deserve the right to healthcare” and the “right to choose.” “If you’re mad in this audience right now, and you’re sharing statistics on Instagram and infographics and saying … ‘That’s really f–ked up,’ what you should do instead is you should be...
ARIZONA STATE
ETOnline.com

Cheryl Burke Recalls Her Abortion at 18 in Response to Overturn of Roe v. Wade

Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about having an abortion following the Supreme Court's reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. "I am saddened by the news this morning, and it weighs heavy in my heart because I had an abortion when I was 18 years old," Burke said in a TikTok. "If it wasn’t for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother."
CELEBRITIES
Ohio Capital Journal

Arrest confirms Indiana abortion for Ohio 10-year-old

Columbus police have arrested a 27-year-old on charges of raping  10-year-old who traveled to Indiana late last month for an abortion, The Columbus Dispatch reported Wednesday.  Ohio Republican leaders, who passed and implemented a law making rape victims ineligible for abortions after six weeks, have been trying to raise doubts about the girl’s existence. The […] The post Arrest confirms Indiana abortion for Ohio 10-year-old appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

ICE to transport pregnant detainees across state lines to facilitate abortions

The Biden administration plans to allow pregnant women in federal immigration custody to receive abortions while in government care, even if that means transferring someone to a facility in a state with friendlier abortion laws, according to a new report. The head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently drafted a...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy