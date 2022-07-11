ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon’s Fire Stick is at its lowest price EVER in early Prime Day deal

By Amelia Beamer
 4 days ago

YOU can turn any TV with an HDMI port into a smart TV with an Amazon Fire Stick, and right now, they're on sale for nearly 60% off.

While Amazon Prime Day hasn't technically started, this early Prime Day deal is available to purchase a day early.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32N29K_0gbeng7900
Amazon's Fire Stick is on sale right now for nearly 60% off Credit: Amazon
  • Amazon Fire Stick, $16.99 on Amazon - buy here

The Fire Stick we're talking about is the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, which includes a physical remote control for those who don't use Alexa Voice technology.

Setting up your Fire Stick is easy. All you have to do is plug in a small piece to the HDMI port in the back of your TV, and then plug your TV into your power source.

Plus at just $16.99, it's the cheapest it's ever been.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jA6J_0gbeng7900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdS0F_0gbeng7900

The Fire Stick's main screen will guide you through setting it up with your wireless network and ensuring your favorite streaming apps are on your profile.

You can also set up different profiles for every family member, meaning that making one for the true-crime lover, one for the kids, one for your sports fan, and one for your Bravo binger was never easier!

The Fire Stick supports many streaming channels, including Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Sling, Hulu, ESPN, YouTube, and Disney+.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FgOa_0gbeng7900
Using Alexa Voice technology you can switch between shows, cameras, music, and so much more Credit: Amazon

The Alexa Voice technology is also super user-friendly and easy to access. All you need to do is hit the Alexa button on the remote, and you can find any of the shows you're looking for, or control your playback. It also integrates with other Alexa devices, meaning you can play millions of songs, check weather forecasts, view your live camera feeds, and much, much more.

If you're eyeing a TV deal for Amazon Prime Day, and it isn't an Alexa Smart TV, you should definitely go ahead and order this deal today.

